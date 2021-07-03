Video: Post-Race Interviews from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Jul 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Dan Wolfe was on the ground after the Les Gets Finals to get reactions and interviews with riders.

After an insane race where the heavens opened partway through, it was Thibaut Daprela who came down to take the men's victory with a calm and collected run to take his first World Cup win. Oh and with a mouth full of stitches and a broken nose. Who knows what could have happened if the final men were all I'm the same conditions, but that's mother nature for you.

In the women's Tahnee Seagrave battled through some persistent injuries to take the women's win. Shout out to Myriam Nicole who despite a crash was less than half a second off the win. And to Mille Johnset who put 5 seconds into the rest of the field in the final split!

Posted In:
Interviews Racing and Events Connor Fearon Loris Vergier Mark Wallace Mille Johnset Myriam Nicole Tahnee Seagrave Thibaut Daprela Dan Wolfe DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Too bad Connor was cut off at the end there. So great to see him on the podium!
  • 1 0
 WTF

