Video: Post-Race Interviews with Richie Rude, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, Adrien Dailly, & More - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Dan Wolfe interviews Richie Rude, Isabeau Courdurier, Jack Moir, Morgane Charre, Adrien Dailly, Martin Maes, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, and Kasper Wooley after an exciting first race in La Thuile. Racers will have a quick chance to reset now before the second race starts on Saturday evening.
