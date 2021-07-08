Video: Post-Race Interviews with Richie Rude, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, Adrien Dailly, & More - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1

Jul 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Dan Wolfe interviews Richie Rude, Isabeau Courdurier, Jack Moir, Morgane Charre, Adrien Dailly, Martin Maes, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, and Kasper Wooley after an exciting first race in La Thuile. Racers will have a quick chance to reset now before the second race starts on Saturday evening.

Check out the full schedule in the Pinkbike Primer and make sure to get your Fantasy Enduro team dialled in before round two now that you have a pretty good idea of who is fastest in La Thuile.

