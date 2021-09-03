Video: Post-World Champ Pit Shenanigans & Qualifying with Greg Minnaar & Luca Shaw - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2021

Sep 3, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotes"A steady gathering between friends" is how Tom Duncan likes to remember the post-World Champs celebration. Others appear to recount the evening slightly differently....

Quali day in Switzerland; home of the "Start gate of the year award."

Not much changed overnight on the track. A little slick after some dew, but that dried up as quick as it came, leaving Quali runs flat out.

Luca had a solid run coming in P14. He says he hit all his lines and had no real exciting moments. Some split checking to be done to see where the time was lost, but feeling pretty good!

Greg had a tricky day struggling with some back issues during practice which followed him into his Quali run, alongside a mechanical. P13 is definitely not to be sniffed at but I am sure we can all agree that the fire has already been set to pull himself back into the right side of the top 10 for finals.The Syndicate


