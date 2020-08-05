Video: POV from Jesse Melamed's Stage 1 Crash in the Kicking Horse Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 5, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesBesides the one mistake I had a sweet day and really enjoyed the riding! Kicking Horse has to be on your bucket list! This is stage 1 and 2 from the Enduro race.Jesse Melamed


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Jesse Melamed Crankworx Summer Series 2020


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 That didn't look fun, glad that Jesse looks to be ok! One small benefit of this crash is a nice 4K view of the new bike/linkage from the side at 1:08. Also what are those crank arms all taped up for?
  • 4 0
 Go Pro footage that actually looks gnarly
  • 1 0
 The turn he fell on looks ridiculously poorly taped, very hard to understand you should leave the current trail (not blocked off) and get onto another one...
  • 1 0
 Taping seems a bit shonky, looks a bit like he thought he needed to go straight then turned at the last minute...
  • 1 0
 Was it me or did he go at 5.. 4...

