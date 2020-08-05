Pinkbike.com
Video: POV from Jesse Melamed's Stage 1 Crash in the Kicking Horse Enduro - Crankworx Summer Series
Aug 5, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Besides the one mistake I had a sweet day and really enjoyed the riding! Kicking Horse has to be on your bucket list! This is stage 1 and 2 from the Enduro race.
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Jesse Melamed
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
gramboh
(1 hours ago)
That didn't look fun, glad that Jesse looks to be ok! One small benefit of this crash is a nice 4K view of the new bike/linkage from the side at 1:08. Also what are those crank arms all taped up for?
[Reply]
4
0
Corbanblamp
(1 hours ago)
Go Pro footage that actually looks gnarly
[Reply]
1
0
Mugen
(16 mins ago)
The turn he fell on looks ridiculously poorly taped, very hard to understand you should leave the current trail (not blocked off) and get onto another one...
[Reply]
1
0
tamallama
(22 mins ago)
Taping seems a bit shonky, looks a bit like he thought he needed to go straight then turned at the last minute...
[Reply]
1
0
enduroNZ
(6 mins ago)
Was it me or did he go at 5.. 4...
[Reply]
