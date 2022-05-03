Video: POV from Yoann Barelli's First Enduro Race in 3 Years

May 3, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

Well, it only took me 3 years to race an enduro again... I don't really know why I waited so long because this thing is simply amazing!

First race for CJ as well, poor kid, I though that U13 would have a shorter course but not at all hahahaha, he did 40kms and 1800 meters of climbing and finished 4th in his category.

After not racing for so long it's hard to know the pace and where it's at, after few races things start to come together nicely. Next race, soon!!

Thank you to all the volunteers and organisation for this rad event, From the start to the finish, you guys killed it, Pemby, you rock!

Next video --- CJ tries to teach me how to backflip hahahaha

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
58018 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
50719 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
48651 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
41662 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
40284 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
32791 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
31475 views
First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires
28215 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Even though I live in Pemberton and ride these trails on the daily, this POV footage still makes me want to get out and ride.
  • 2 0
 great to see you back racing... go catch Jesse now!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007386
Mobile Version of Website