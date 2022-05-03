Video: POV from Yoann Barelli's First Enduro Race in 3 Years

Well, it only took me 3 years to race an enduro again... I don't really know why I waited so long because this thing is simply amazing!First race for CJ as well, poor kid, I though that U13 would have a shorter course but not at all hahahaha, he did 40kms and 1800 meters of climbing and finished 4th in his category.After not racing for so long it's hard to know the pace and where it's at, after few races things start to come together nicely. Next race, soon!!Thank you to all the volunteers and organisation for this rad event, From the start to the finish, you guys killed it, Pemby, you rock!Next video --- CJ tries to teach me how to backflip hahahaha