Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: POV Lenzerheide World Cup Track Preview with Stefan Garlicki
Jun 28, 2022
by
Stefan Garlicki
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Join Stefan Garlicki for a smooth and speedy run down the Swiss track, which will see Round 4 of the World Cup next week.
Posted In:
Videos
Stefan Garlicki
World Cup DH
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
68808 views
Review: Knolly Chilcotin 151
49362 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Val Di Fassa 2022
41762 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Care If Your Frame Comes From a Catalogue?
38229 views
Bike Check: Seth Sherlock's Intense Tracer 279
36243 views
Slack Randoms: Tour de France Knives, Omni-Wheels, 272km/h on a Bike & More
32802 views
Opinion: Be More Like Chris
32476 views
The European Bike Project: More Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - June 2022
29427 views
48 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
50
2
tlilly
(2 days ago)
lol at the Swiss cows just doing their thing. Great track.
[Reply]
7
1
ryansimonovich
(2 days ago)
Missed opportunity to jump over the cow!
[Reply]
4
1
vertex66
(2 days ago)
Soooo wanted him to jump the cow at 1:12.
[Reply]
3
1
RedBurn
(1 days ago)
there could have been a cow hidden behind the blind table, dangerous!
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(20 hours ago)
@RedBurn
: Would've been the ultimate case of bovine intervention.
[Reply]
17
2
rockandride6
(2 days ago)
Udderly tough track. Looked dairy fun.
[Reply]
12
1
locaroka
(2 days ago)
He was really mooooving.
[Reply]
4
0
H2o1199
(24 hours ago)
Milking it for every bit of speed.
[Reply]
1
0
DBRG
(8 hours ago)
Stop with the cattle-elated punnery. We’ve herd it all before.
[Reply]
1
0
inside-plus
(3 hours ago)
@H2o1199
: Hoofing it down there
[Reply]
15
4
konadan
(2 days ago)
Track looks sick. But in regards to the previous post (Outside ad);
Why have you turned off comments? Do you fear the wrath of the commenters?
That feature is something this website was founded on. If you take that away you will just turn up the heat on yourself in the long run. Leave PB alone, go back to selling shit for Walmart and Cabella's. Please.
[Reply]
11
1
garrettstories
(2 days ago)
Are you really bothered about lack of page comments for a prize drawing?
[Reply]
13
0
konadan
(2 days ago)
@garrettstories
: I'm just here to heckle, and if they take that away, whats the point?
[Reply]
6
0
dingus
(1 days ago)
@garrettstories
: First they came for the comments section on a prize draw, and I did not speak out...
[Reply]
1
0
garrettstories
(24 hours ago)
@dingus
: haha.
[Reply]
15
0
nsmithbmx
(2 days ago)
Going be hard to tape around the cows.
[Reply]
13
0
kcy4130
(2 days ago)
They'll just put crash pads on the cows, the kind that are put on trees.
[Reply]
10
0
nsteele
(2 days ago)
Con: somebody dies hitting a cow at warp 9.
Pro: all the privateers eat really well for the next month.
[Reply]
2
0
p0rtal00
(2 days ago)
@nsteele
: soylent green?
[Reply]
3
0
nsteele
(2 days ago)
@p0rtal00
: Cows, mate. Cows. But yeah, I guess when you run outta beef…
[Reply]
1
0
lastminutetech
(15 hours ago)
@nsteele
: like, cabalism? That weird
[Reply]
16
6
Naturalbornshaper
(2 days ago)
I Hope some changement maybe by the taping.... Not my taste of track
[Reply]
8
5
hermes1987
(2 days ago)
Mine neither. 50% of the track are switch backs on the ski slope. Haven't ridden it but seems kind of boring. It's my least favourite venue.
[Reply]
3
5
tadabing
(2 days ago)
Very little tech. Bikeparky.
[Reply]
2
1
DoubleCrownAddict
(1 days ago)
@tadabing
: Yeah, strange that so many comments in last week's
article on this track were worried about riders safety? Only thing that looks unsafe is going under the bridge. The high speed sections going into switchback corners are lame but at least it has a some steep sections in the woods.
[Reply]
2
0
Hrismat23
(23 hours ago)
@DoubleCrownAddict
: last weeks's post was about the new Andorra track, not the lenzerheide one
[Reply]
7
0
kingpine
(2 days ago)
Great, now I'm gonna have Garlicki-breath all day
[Reply]
1
0
colincolin
(1 days ago)
laughing my aglioff
[Reply]
5
0
raozaki
(2 days ago)
I' ve heard rumors there's going to be a new track this year, so was kinda disappointed when I saw the video. Kinda hope we'll get surprised next week.
[Reply]
2
0
twonsarelli
(2 days ago)
aspects of this reminds me a bit of my local downhill track - lots of lines propagating through a trail that used to be clean - many corners being cut, high lines being ridden in, etc.
[Reply]
6
0
Tamasz
(1 days ago)
Gnarlicki.
[Reply]
4
0
Matt891
(2 days ago)
Its getting rather blown out in its old age
[Reply]
1
0
Endurip
(1 days ago)
Perhaps a good track to determine riders cornering skills, but looks very boring in a watchers perspective. Hopefully they will tape it differently.
[Reply]
1
1
ryansimonovich
(2 days ago)
Well that is the trail that the World Cup uses, but it seems unfair to call it a World Cup track preview since there is no taping
[Reply]
1
1
Linc
(2 days ago)
I hope they tape it tight to take away some of those wide high lines. Allow the riders to use their skills to navigate awkward corners.
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(2 days ago)
Me thinks that hitting a cow at race pace would suck.
[Reply]
2
3
slayerdegnar
(2 days ago)
Would have a lot more interesting if he was hitting all of those jumps and drops. Race lines are often boring compared to the full potential of the track.
[Reply]
2
1
harryhood
(2 days ago)
that looks fun
[Reply]
2
2
cgreaseman
(2 days ago)
This course looks faaaaaaaaast!
[Reply]
1
0
SkarTisu
(1 days ago)
Unexpected cows! m00.
[Reply]
1
1
mtb-journal
(1 days ago)
Great track, difficult to race.
[Reply]
1
0
lastminutetech
(15 hours ago)
MOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
7
Henrygoesfastsometimes
(2 days ago)
This guy’s a freaking legend for making it down the course! (I definitely couldn’t) But I feel like the person doing the track preview should be able to hit all the features.
[Reply]
4
0
yvidal
(2 days ago)
Some parks only open certain features during events due to safety.
[Reply]
3
0
erlaino
(2 days ago)
if you watch carefully at 1:35 and 2:09, you can see that each end of these features seems to be blocked by plank(s). That's probably the reason he's not doing it.
[Reply]
1
0
teamdoa
(2 days ago)
I just think, well, it is a free video and he was good enough to film his very early preview so I am thankful regardless if he did the jumps or not. I am sure he had his reasons, my would be I would be too scared.
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(2 days ago)
@erlaino
: also, not every feature is likely to be the quickest line for a given rider, so he could be focusing on what is best for his riding style
[Reply]
4
0
pisgahgnar
(2 days ago)
The features were closed. And the open ones he didn't hit, diving board at 1:08 and jump on the right at 1:21, are slower and no one hits those during the race.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009807
Mobile Version of Website
48 Comments
Why have you turned off comments? Do you fear the wrath of the commenters?
That feature is something this website was founded on. If you take that away you will just turn up the heat on yourself in the long run. Leave PB alone, go back to selling shit for Walmart and Cabella's. Please.
Pro: all the privateers eat really well for the next month.
article on this track were worried about riders safety? Only thing that looks unsafe is going under the bridge. The high speed sections going into switchback corners are lame but at least it has a some steep sections in the woods.