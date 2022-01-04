Video: Geoff Gulevich Chases PBA Winner Flo Espiñeira Down Jaws

Insanely consistent riding was what I noticed from Flo, during the Pinkbike Academy. Soft-spoken who clearly speaks volumes, through her effortless style and strength on the bike. With the best overall results, professional demeanor, and lack thereof an ego, lead to a unanimous decision, making Flo our winner.



I had the opportunity, to catch up with Flo before the announcement was made public. Flo takes me down one of her favorite gnarly trails in Whistler, Jaws. Personally, I had never ridden the trail and it was an absolute delight being towed in by our Pinkbike Academy winner. — Geoff Gulevich