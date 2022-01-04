close
Video: Geoff Gulevich Chases PBA Winner Flo Espiñeira Down Jaws

Jan 6, 2022
by Orbea  


bigquotesInsanely consistent riding was what I noticed from Flo, during the Pinkbike Academy. Soft-spoken who clearly speaks volumes, through her effortless style and strength on the bike. With the best overall results, professional demeanor, and lack thereof an ego, lead to a unanimous decision, making Flo our winner.

I had the opportunity, to catch up with Flo before the announcement was made public. Flo takes me down one of her favorite gnarly trails in Whistler, Jaws. Personally, I had never ridden the trail and it was an absolute delight being towed in by our Pinkbike Academy winner.Geoff Gulevich


Videos Pinkbike Academy Orbea Florencia Espineira Geoff Gulevich


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Flo is rad! but seriously, y'all gotta work on your audio levels in these PB produced videos. Voices hella low, music tracks SOOO loud!!
  • 2 1
 I guess I had the wrong PBA. Was expecting some bull riding. Joking aside that was a proper tech trail with nice riding/video
  • 2 0
 I think you mean PBR?
  • 1 0
 Trail looks ace.. It's the kind of stuff i really enjoy riding (just not as well)
  • 9 8
 taken from flo's instagram "Flo Espiñeira them/theirs". please fix your mistake
  • 3 1
 Them their trails are nice!
  • 1 0
 big speed

Post a Comment



