Video: POV of Geoff Gulevich on 'One of the Sickest Trails I Have Ever Ridden'
Apr 23, 2020
by
Geoff Gulevich
Following Fraser Vaage down one of the sickest trails I have ever ridden. Riding our Focus Bikes, SAMs.
Filmed on my GoPro Max.
Videos
Geoff Gulevich
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
steviestokes
(1 hours ago)
That is so awesome. Very inventive! And those booters look perfect!
[Reply]
1
0
McArdle
(1 hours ago)
I can see y it’s the best trail he’s ever ridden, looks perfect!! Pics of the bike too please!!
[Reply]
2
0
Focus-Bikes
(4 hours ago)
yeah !
[Reply]
1
0
wowbagger
(1 hours ago)
That spiral around and through the tree stump was awesome
[Reply]
1
0
thechad13
(1 hours ago)
Always a fun time at the Woodlot! ????????
[Reply]
1
0
DanAlmberg
(1 hours ago)
Sweet!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
2
3
JohanG
(53 mins ago)
Too many gap jumps to narrow landings lined with trees. It's just unnecessarily putting your collarbone at risk. No thanks.
[Reply]
