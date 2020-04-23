Video: POV of Geoff Gulevich on 'One of the Sickest Trails I Have Ever Ridden'

Apr 23, 2020
by Geoff Gulevich  


Following Fraser Vaage down one of the sickest trails I have ever ridden. Riding our Focus Bikes, SAMs.

Filmed on my GoPro Max.

Posted In:
Videos Geoff Gulevich


Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
118457 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Peaty's Steel City Downhill Cancelled]
107226 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
83905 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
67948 views
CyclingTips Digest: Full Suspension Road Bikes, Gravel Field Test, Tire Inflators, & More
61605 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
61439 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
61254 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: SRAM Mask Making Project]
59568 views

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 That is so awesome. Very inventive! And those booters look perfect!
  • 1 0
 I can see y it’s the best trail he’s ever ridden, looks perfect!! Pics of the bike too please!!
  • 2 0
 yeah !
  • 1 0
 That spiral around and through the tree stump was awesome
  • 1 0
 Always a fun time at the Woodlot! ????????
  • 1 0
 Sweet!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 2 3
 Too many gap jumps to narrow landings lined with trees. It's just unnecessarily putting your collarbone at risk. No thanks.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009135
Mobile Version of Website