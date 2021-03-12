Pinkbike.com
Video: Windrock Tennessee National Course Preview with the Costa Rican National Champ
Mar 12, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Here is your (Un)Official preview of the 2021 Tennessee National racecourse at Windrock Bikepark. I am following Conrad Haener who is the current Costa Rican national champion!
—
Hurricane Cycles Bike Shop
7 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
MMOF
(46 mins ago)
Now THAT is a downhill course. Have fun and stay safe guys. We need video footage please.
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(22 mins ago)
Looks rowdy...whole place is rowdy Im told. My buddy lives in the area...I asked him about it once...
Me: hey you ever ride Windrock
him: Windrock!?!? What do I look like I want to die?!
[Reply]
1
0
norcal101
(20 mins ago)
....yeeeaaaahhh......yeeeeaaahhh...that’s right....
[Reply]
5
7
Tormy
(51 mins ago)
Big names at this race this weekend and this is the first thing on Pinkbike.
come on Pinkbike, you have to have someone there reporting on this race???
[Reply]
10
5
ream720
(46 mins ago)
bro it's still covid season relax
[Reply]
4
1
G3V162F
(23 mins ago)
@ream720
: bro it will be Covid19 season for the rest of time, will it just go away on a certain date lol!!
[Reply]
4
0
Hogfly
(21 mins ago)
I think Vital is a bit more up on and affiliated with the USDH scene than PB, especially the Windrock scene.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
