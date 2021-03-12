Video: Windrock Tennessee National Course Preview with the Costa Rican National Champ

Mar 12, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesHere is your (Un)Official preview of the 2021 Tennessee National racecourse at Windrock Bikepark. I am following Conrad Haener who is the current Costa Rican national champion!Hurricane Cycles Bike Shop


Regions in Article
Windrock Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
147308 views
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
61547 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
55241 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
53616 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
51950 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
49418 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
41154 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
40999 views

7 Comments

  • 7 0
 Now THAT is a downhill course. Have fun and stay safe guys. We need video footage please.
  • 1 0
 Looks rowdy...whole place is rowdy Im told. My buddy lives in the area...I asked him about it once...

Me: hey you ever ride Windrock
him: Windrock!?!? What do I look like I want to die?!
  • 1 0
 ....yeeeaaaahhh......yeeeeaaahhh...that’s right....
  • 5 7
 Big names at this race this weekend and this is the first thing on Pinkbike.

come on Pinkbike, you have to have someone there reporting on this race???
  • 10 5
 bro it's still covid season relax
  • 4 1
 @ream720: bro it will be Covid19 season for the rest of time, will it just go away on a certain date lol!!
  • 4 0
 I think Vital is a bit more up on and affiliated with the USDH scene than PB, especially the Windrock scene.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007878
Mobile Version of Website