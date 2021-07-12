Video: POV on Jesse Melamed's Favorite Race Stage - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Stage 4 of this weekend's EWS race was Jesse's favorite, and he put down a clean, very fast run for fifth place on the stage. By the end of the day, he settled into fourth place, just one spot off the podium -- not quite where he wanted to be, he said, but still a strong ride and a good sign of what's to come.
6 Comments
I should spend some time watching more footage like this. It might help my brain with the whole "being comfortable at speed" part of riding .
Also, I personally find riding in heavily dappled light (full sun + full shade, and going back and forth between it all the time) to be pretty difficult. I know the gopro makes it look worse, as it takes longer to adjust to the changing light than the human eye, but still, I find I do prefer riding in even cloud cover/shade.
Jesse, do you find that ever causes issues for you on race runs? Any tips?
