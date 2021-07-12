Video: POV on Jesse Melamed's Favorite Race Stage - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Jul 12, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Stage 4 of this weekend's EWS race was Jesse's favorite, and he put down a clean, very fast run for fifth place on the stage. By the end of the day, he settled into fourth place, just one spot off the podium -- not quite where he wanted to be, he said, but still a strong ride and a good sign of what's to come.

Posted In:
Videos Jesse Melamed


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Jesse is the man for letting us watch this footage, so interesting to see how the pros tackle each stage differently. Plus its perfect to watch on the trainer or while eating McDonalds.
  • 1 0
 Great run, hats off to you.

I should spend some time watching more footage like this. It might help my brain with the whole "being comfortable at speed" part of riding Big Grin .

Also, I personally find riding in heavily dappled light (full sun + full shade, and going back and forth between it all the time) to be pretty difficult. I know the gopro makes it look worse, as it takes longer to adjust to the changing light than the human eye, but still, I find I do prefer riding in even cloud cover/shade.

Jesse, do you find that ever causes issues for you on race runs? Any tips?
  • 1 0
 Nice one Jesse!!!. Sux there's no whis ews this year. Would be mad to see you top 5 guys all race. Savage!
  • 1 0
 There are a lot of sharp corners that come up so fast, I would have just ripped through the tape.
  • 1 0
 Roots and Rocks are missing in this segment. Am I missing spectators and bumps as well. Ooops... this isnt downhill
  • 1 0
 Dobie with the post game interview.

