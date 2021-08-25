Pinkbike.com
Video: POV Preview of the 2021 XC World Championship Track in Val di Sole
Aug 25, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Take a lap of the Val di Sole course with the Polish National Team Coach Przemek Gierczak.
Videos
Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021
World Championships 2021
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
phantommtb
(46 mins ago)
I couldn't understand a thing he said... Its like he's speaking polish or something.
[Reply]
2
0
IntoTheEverflow
(31 mins ago)
Some nice technical stuff in there.
[Reply]
1
1
nukedchipp
(20 mins ago)
any removable ramps?
[Reply]
1
0
mtb-jon
(6 mins ago)
mvdp is not racing so they don't have to make the track wheelchair accessible
[Reply]
4 Comments
Post a Comment