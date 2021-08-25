Video: POV Preview of the 2021 XC World Championship Track in Val di Sole

Aug 25, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Take a lap of the Val di Sole course with the Polish National Team Coach Przemek Gierczak.

Posted In:
Videos Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 I couldn't understand a thing he said... Its like he's speaking polish or something.
  • 2 0
 Some nice technical stuff in there.
  • 1 1
 any removable ramps?
  • 1 0
 mvdp is not racing so they don't have to make the track wheelchair accessible

