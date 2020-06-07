Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice and Qualifying at Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020
Jun 6, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Downhill Southeast #1 Prac/Seeding
by
mtbmaniatv
Views: 473
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
US downhill racing is back with the first round of the Downhill Southeast series at Windrock bike park. Check out all the action from practice and seeding.
Find out the full seeding results
here
.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
DH Racing
Windrock 2020
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Normalfanofolk
(1 hours ago)
"what's special about it" cheer up mate.
[Reply]
