Video: Practice and Qualifying at Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020

Jun 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill Southeast #1 Prac/Seeding

by mtbmaniatv
US downhill racing is back with the first round of the Downhill Southeast series at Windrock bike park. Check out all the action from practice and seeding.

Find out the full seeding results here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos DH Racing Windrock 2020


