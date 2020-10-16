Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice and Qualifying at the Maribor DH World Cup with the YT Mob
Oct 15, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Join us on track for the first practice day in Maribor
—
The YT Mob
‘Wetter than an otters pocket’, Stoked to see all 4 Mob riders within the top 10 of their category. Ready for racing tomorrow.
—
The YT Mob
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
YT Industries
DH Racing
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
World Cup DH
