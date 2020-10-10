Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice and Seeding at the Leogang DH World Champs with the YT Mob
Oct 9, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Go on track with Dave, Angel & Oisin here in Leogang
—
The YT Mob
Great to be back racing, with a challenging track & difficult conditions.
—
The YT Mob
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
YT Industries
DH Racing
Leogang Dh World Champs 2020
World Championships 2020
World Cup DH
