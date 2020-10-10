Video: Practice and Seeding at the Leogang DH World Champs with the YT Mob

Oct 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesGo on track with Dave, Angel & Oisin here in Leogang The YT Mob




bigquotesGreat to be back racing, with a challenging track & difficult conditions. The YT Mob



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Riding Videos YT Industries DH Racing Leogang Dh World Champs 2020 World Championships 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
83231 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
76377 views
How to Watch the 2020 Mountain Bike World Championships from Leogang
60399 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
56870 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
45903 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
44019 views
The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video
42423 views
3 Competitors Removed from World Championships eMTB Start List After Bikes Fail UCI Checks
42048 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007573
Mobile Version of Website