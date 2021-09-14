Video: Practice & Track Analysis with Eliot Jackson - Snowshoe World Cup DH 2021

No downhill MTB race can compare to a World Cup double-header at the end of the season. There will be a lot to gain & a lot to lose during a full week of DH racing on one of the most technical tracks out there. Eliot Jackson walked the Snowshoe course during first practice to investigate. He was lucky enough to bump into the likes of Aaron Gwin, Myriam Nicole, Loris Vergier, Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron & Mikayla Parton who helped him understand the challenge they face in West Virginia. — Red Bull Bike