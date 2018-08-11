VIDEOS

Video: EWS Practice Begins in Whistler - The Privateer Episode 10

Aug 11, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

Adam heads out to practice with Scott athlete - Scotty Laughland. As a former full-time EWS racer, Scott is the ideal practice partner for Adam to help suss out lines on the longest stage of the EWS - Top Of The World all the way down to the bottom.


THE
PRIVATEER

Many thanks to all the below sponsors for supporting Adam Price and this series:


PREVIOUSLY
Did you miss previous episodes of The Privateer? Want to know more about Adam Price's journey?



Episode 1



Episode 2



Episode 3



Episode 4



Episode 5



Episode 6



Episode 7


Episode 8


Episode 9

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @SCOTT-Sports / @mavic / @Fox-Head-Inc / @boxcomponents / @schwalbe / @stages-cycling / @CamelBak / @Spank-Ind / @RydersEyewear / @TRPCyclingComponents / @OneUpComponents / @timecycling


Must Read This Week
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
56947 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
53576 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
53325 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
51138 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
43866 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
40669 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
38565 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
38514 views

5 Comments

  • + 4
 1 episode per day?! You guys on the production team are animals !.. Excellent work
  • + 1
 @LewisBuchanan had no issues about the double actually being a triple ???? #sendit
  • + 1
 Keep shredding Adam. You're famous and the first boob autograph will be fun!!!
  • + 2
 These are coming fast and furious this week - love it!
  • + 1
 GIVE ME MY DOSE. RELEASE THE VIDEO!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027983
Mobile Version of Website