Video: Practice Carnage from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup with Ed Masters

Jun 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA few slick anacondas wreaking havoc at the Canazei enduro world cup. 3 stages down today and 3 more tomorrow. Stay tuned for more action from the dad cam. Ed Masters


Ed Masters Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro EDR Val Di Fassa 2023


1 Comment

  • 4 0
 Eddie Masters world cup and enduro coverage has done more to get me pumped up for the series than anything any official partied have done. Almost gonna be bummed when hes back riding and not injured





