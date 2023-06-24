Watch
Video: Practice Carnage from the Val Di Fassa Enduro World Cup with Ed Masters
Jun 24, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
A few slick anacondas wreaking havoc at the Canazei enduro world cup. 3 stages down today and 3 more tomorrow. Stay tuned for more action from the dad cam.
—
Ed Masters
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Ed Masters
Enduro Racing
World Cup Enduro
EDR Val Di Fassa 2023
knapton
(33 mins ago)
Eddie Masters world cup and enduro coverage has done more to get me pumped up for the series than anything any official partied have done. Almost gonna be bummed when hes back riding and not injured
[Reply]
1 Comment