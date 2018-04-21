VIDEOS

Video: Practice Carnage - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

So many flats. SO MANY.

26 Comments

  • + 17
 Come on RedBull, give CathroVision more time!!!!
  • + 14
 I'd probably eat shit just walking that course
  • + 1
 Would break at least one of my ankles for sure.
  • + 9
 Gwins holding back and still qualifies 3rd, blokes an animal
  • + 1
 He ain't holding back for qualies
  • + 3
 Hows claudio doing? Been logging in all bike websites to see if the footage has been released for days now.
  • + 1
 I had a chat with CathroVision today on the track. He said that Claudio is OK, but that it's still a bit shaken. He had a serious impact to the head and luckily ended with just a minor concussion. He was seen yesterday on the track after the crash and he was in similar shape like Tracey Hannah at Crankworx NZ - shaken, a bit confused with noticable delay when answering to questions.
  • + 1
 @hseagle2015: Will the weather be staying dry tomorrow mate Smile
  • + 2
 "Let'n er eat!" That's what's goin' down tomorrow. Can't wait! Damn WC season is awesome!

Go GWIN!!!!!
  • + 1
 Respect for Tracy Hanna. That was a nasty crash and after that shoulder injury last year, she just walked out like a champ. Full respect for Tracy's courage.
  • + 2
 Great music Redbull. You guys are soooo cool. LOL!
  • + 1
 "Take me to the money honey...."
  • + 1
 @Lotusoperandi: Soooo bad.

They really do try to be cool but rarely succeed. They're swimming in cash. Why they don't just pay Rankin enough to make the best vids out there makes no sense to me.
  • + 2
 Tracey is an animal! Qualifying second after a crash like that!
  • + 2
 "So many flats".
I counted one.
  • + 1
 Couple of nice face plants in the rocks there, wow! ????
  • + 1
 Damn wanted to see the m29
  • + 1
 Hungry for some World Cup!!!
  • + 1
 Let's get this party started...
  • + 1
 Looks like they are having fun.
  • + 1
 YESSSS it's finally happening!!!
  • + 1
 Bump bump bang slap bump bump crack slap bang whack bump
  • + 1
 Can't wait to eat too. Mmm pancakes.
  • + 1
 wonder if tire sponsors are happy or annoyed by this track
  • + 1
 they couldn't care less
  • + 1
 Gnarly

Post a Comment



