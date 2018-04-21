Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice Carnage - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
Apr 21, 2018
Pinkbike Staff
So many flats. SO MANY.
Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
117411 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
75846 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
61634 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
58945 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
53799 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
49897 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
49293 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup? [UPDATE: Maybe Not]
42152 views
Score
Time
+ 17
bigwaved
(45 mins ago)
Come on RedBull, give CathroVision more time!!!!
[Reply]
+ 14
Hauck
(50 mins ago)
I'd probably eat shit just walking that course
[Reply]
+ 1
SangamonTaylor
(5 mins ago)
Would break at least one of my ankles for sure.
[Reply]
+ 9
sewer-rat
(50 mins ago)
Gwins holding back and still qualifies 3rd, blokes an animal
[Reply]
+ 1
mollow
(4 mins ago)
He ain't holding back for qualies
[Reply]
+ 3
soldenreturn
(35 mins ago)
Hows claudio doing? Been logging in all bike websites to see if the footage has been released for days now.
[Reply]
+ 1
hseagle2015
(24 mins ago)
I had a chat with CathroVision today on the track. He said that Claudio is OK, but that it's still a bit shaken. He had a serious impact to the head and luckily ended with just a minor concussion. He was seen yesterday on the track after the crash and he was in similar shape like Tracey Hannah at Crankworx NZ - shaken, a bit confused with noticable delay when answering to questions.
[Reply]
+ 1
konacyril
(14 mins ago)
@hseagle2015
: Will the weather be staying dry tomorrow mate
[Reply]
+ 2
Lotusoperandi
(33 mins ago)
"Let'n er eat!" That's what's goin' down tomorrow. Can't wait! Damn WC season is awesome!
Go GWIN!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
webermtb
(16 mins ago)
Respect for Tracy Hanna. That was a nasty crash and after that shoulder injury last year, she just walked out like a champ. Full respect for Tracy's courage.
[Reply]
+ 2
jclnv
(38 mins ago)
Great music Redbull. You guys are soooo cool. LOL!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(28 mins ago)
"Take me to the money honey...."
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(22 mins ago)
@Lotusoperandi
: Soooo bad.
They really do try to be cool but rarely succeed. They're swimming in cash. Why they don't just pay Rankin enough to make the best vids out there makes no sense to me.
[Reply]
+ 2
hamncheez
(40 mins ago)
Tracey is an animal! Qualifying second after a crash like that!
[Reply]
+ 2
nozes
(22 mins ago)
"So many flats".
I counted one.
[Reply]
+ 1
SectionThirtyOne
(33 mins ago)
Couple of nice face plants in the rocks there, wow! ????
[Reply]
+ 1
krumpdancer101
(40 mins ago)
Damn wanted to see the m29
[Reply]
+ 1
joemoto
(43 mins ago)
Hungry for some World Cup!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
cheezeweazel
(48 mins ago)
Let's get this party started...
[Reply]
+ 1
On-oneAnders
(50 mins ago)
Looks like they are having fun.
[Reply]
+ 1
bookem13
(48 mins ago)
YESSSS it's finally happening!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
foshizz
(45 mins ago)
Bump bump bang slap bump bump crack slap bang whack bump
[Reply]
+ 1
cthorpe
(51 mins ago)
Can't wait to eat too. Mmm pancakes.
[Reply]
+ 1
krazieghost
(44 mins ago)
wonder if tire sponsors are happy or annoyed by this track
[Reply]
+ 1
mollow
(2 mins ago)
they couldn't care less
[Reply]
+ 1
pigman65
(41 mins ago)
Gnarly
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
