Video: Practice Day Action from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFirst rides on a new track don't get much better than this!

Check out some of the first riding footage from the new downhill track at the Szczyrk Mountain Resort...before the rain arrived in the afternoon.WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


14 Comments
  • 2 1
 So by this point in the past years we would have already had a full course preview. Is it to be assumed that the new broadcasters of DH are controlling the output of that as well?
  • 1 0
 Riders have been on track for less than a day. They haven't even had a chance to have a shower let alone edit then upload the course previews.
  • 1 0
 For European races, the European sites are quicker
www.mtb-news.de

Track preview GoPro
Bike checks
  • 2 0
 Looks like they shot this in the morning, before it poured rain for a couple hours - expect a lot more roots and ruts come qualis tomorrow. The track is sick.
  • 1 0
 It looks like the track needs a bit more "bedding in". Looks like it will be changing a bit all the way up to race runs....Should make for an interesting race ;-)
  • 2 0
 Do you hear the silence of all the keyboard warriors, who wrote that the track is too easy?
  • 2 0
 Looks like good old Maribor
  • 1 0
 Looks so do-able wat hing those riders today, until race day and seeing the race pace.
  • 1 0
 Shaping up well! Starting to get nice and chewed up already!!!
  • 1 0
 the EDR Raw beat the DH one this time? ups...
  • 1 0
 Well.....I am glad I was wrong.
  • 1 0
 Got wood?
  • 1 0
 More please
  • 1 0
 Waiting for Vital Raw to drop







