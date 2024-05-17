Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Practice Day Action from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024
May 17, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
14 Comments
First rides on a new track don't get much better than this!
Check out some of the first riding footage from the new downhill track at the Szczyrk Mountain Resort...before the rain arrived in the afternoon.
—
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,122 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
116364 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
48020 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
43383 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34872 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
34546 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
34296 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
31872 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30202 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
14 Comments
Score
Time
2
1
LiveLife76
(23 mins ago)
So by this point in the past years we would have already had a full course preview. Is it to be assumed that the new broadcasters of DH are controlling the output of that as well?
[Reply]
1
0
casey79
FL
(14 mins ago)
Riders have been on track for less than a day. They haven't even had a chance to have a shower let alone edit then upload the course previews.
[Reply]
1
0
qbensis
FL
(2 mins ago)
For European races, the European sites are quicker
www.mtb-news.de
Track preview GoPro
Bike checks
[Reply]
2
0
dariodigiulio
FL
Editor
(1 mins ago)
Looks like they shot this in the morning, before it poured rain for a couple hours - expect a lot more roots and ruts come qualis tomorrow. The track is sick.
[Reply]
1
0
DunX
(19 mins ago)
It looks like the track needs a bit more "bedding in". Looks like it will be changing a bit all the way up to race runs....Should make for an interesting race ;-)
[Reply]
2
0
KrisRoth
(18 mins ago)
Do you hear the silence of all the keyboard warriors, who wrote that the track is too easy?
[Reply]
2
0
mo-T
(25 mins ago)
Looks like good old Maribor
[Reply]
1
0
flaflow
(20 mins ago)
Looks so do-able wat hing those riders today, until race day and seeing the race pace.
[Reply]
1
0
torro86
FL
(20 mins ago)
Shaping up well! Starting to get nice and chewed up already!!!
[Reply]
1
0
PauRexs
FL
(11 mins ago)
the EDR Raw beat the DH one this time? ups...
[Reply]
1
0
Bitelio
FL
(7 mins ago)
Well.....I am glad I was wrong.
[Reply]
1
0
Vudu74
FL
(44 mins ago)
Got wood?
[Reply]
1
0
Korbi777
FL
(30 mins ago)
More please
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(15 mins ago)
Waiting for Vital Raw to drop
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042884
Mobile Version of Website
www.mtb-news.de
Track preview GoPro
Bike checks