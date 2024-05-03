Video: Practice Day Action from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

bigquotesPractice days don’t get much better than this.

Enjoy some heavy action from the worlds best as they get up to race pace. It’s gearing up to be a truly historic weekend in Fort William as the UCI Downhill World Cup returns with all guns blazing.WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


72 Comments
  • 71 1
 Trashy vid, and music…. Nothing here cept 2sec clips that show absolutely ZERO racing feel, where’s the multiple longer sections of diff riders hitting diff lines. Comments from riders?? Zero

If This is the tripe that UCI is going to dish out this year they can F*K right off
  • 14 0
 I agree, so bad. I literally opened it, fast forwarded few times and closed it lol
  • 9 0
 Vital MTB has great raw coverage!.. WHOOP doesn’t live up to its name eh!..
  • 5 0
 I swear I have a cassette with this exact music somewhere on the attic, labeled "90s best rave" Razz
  • 3 0
 Agree hard. This is trash.
  • 1 2
 Done on purpose so that Pinkers can complain in the comments section, it is in the most beloved pastime.
  • 1 0
 You ain't lying. That was brutal
  • 2 0
 Official vidéo: 2min35. What a joke
  • 21 1
 UCI trying to be cool and shit, like that Steve Buscemi Skateboard meme "How do you do, fellow kids"
  • 2 1
 a 2 min music video with slow-mo-iphone shots is just what we need. They should just have had Ric pronounce words like; race, face, pace, maze, place.
  • 18 0
 Unwatchable
  • 17 2
 Awful choppy edit, and dreadful fing music. Raw please with some chance to see and compare riders.
  • 15 1
 This is utter shite.
  • 10 0
 Truly, whoever put this together must have been on the gear! I’ve a pretty high tolerance for shite music so long as I’m getting to see what I want to see but dear god this is next level bollox
  • 6 0
 That might be the worst MTB edit I have ever seen! Also WTF are they doing cutting semis without even announcing it to the fans! Even a brief press release would be better than no information! Raging!
  • 1 0
 The semis are still there sadly, they've just moved to Saturday which I suppose is an improvement on last year
  • 3 0
 @HankHank: semis have disappeared off of discovery, just showing the upcoming broadcast for finals tomorrow
  • 5 0
 @HankHank: Having the semis on Saturday is actually an improvement (at least as a viewer), but deciding not to broadcast them definitely isn't. Pretty much everywhere the price to watch has increased from last year, but now we'll just be getting less coverage.
  • 3 0
 @donimo: oh no! I was planning on tuning in today. What a bunch of punks
  • 7 0
 More like practice day for the film crew
  • 8 1
 Is this a joke?
  • 6 2
 Whenever you are thinking that UCI f*cked up everything to the max, they bring up the next… such a shame for our great sport!!!
  • 7 1
 What a dreadful choice in music for a video. My ears hurt.
  • 8 3
 oh Come on! Why this shitty Music, i'm about to cut my ears off!
  • 6 0
 +1 OMG. Don't know if i should laugh or cry. RIP DHWC
  • 2 0
 Ah yes, the music. Reminds me of when I was still back in school in the 90s. And I actually (still) like the music... not in an MTB video though. Mad
Plus the artificially shaky video gave me a headache.
  • 3 0
 Sigh. Over to vital I go.
  • 2 0
 If they made it free like the old Redbull and Warner days more kids would be interested in the sport.
  • 1 0
 this is what it was all about... cut the new generations... too powerful idols/icons were rising...
  • 1 0
 This backing track! How much Krocodile and Scotch did the wee bawbag DJ from Glasgow have to take produce the likes of this Fiiiii-rrrrrrrrrrrre!
  • 1 0
 Utter waste of a media pass and probably spendy camera gear. Unedited content captured on an Iphone would come as a great relief to this frenetic mess.
  • 3 2
 Great video but can we get Alex (Sprung) Rankin behind the lense please? Now that would be awesome!
  • 1 0
 Maybe he is their inspiration ;-)
  • 3 0
 are semi’s happening?
  • 2 0
 Semis don't seem to be on Discovery now? I'm sure they were showing on schedule a few days back.
  • 1 0
 @weeksy59: I can't see anything on Sunday either on my discovery/eurosport schedule...
  • 1 0
 @Dagabba: Sunday I can see on 'upcoming' on discovery, but I was sure we were getting qualifying and semis. It'll be crap if the best we get is watching a little counter tick up
  • 1 0
 @weeksy59: ah yes, found thanks. Bit stingy if they're cutting the free bit today though.
  • 8 0
 Semi-finals are after qualifying today, but there has been nothing to suggest a live broadcast will be happening.
  • 3 0
 unreal.

So it’s done, then? They’re only going to show us 30 / 10????
  • 6 0
 @owl-X: it's a disgrace really isn't it. To remove semis is just bang out of order for viewers. To not even make people aware of it in announcements is even worse.
To say I'm disappointed is an understatement
  • 7 0
 @weeksy59: I was under the impression the point of semi’s was to increase sponsor exposure, so if they’re not broadcasting them then what on earth is the point… truly bizarre. I was actually looking forward to watching them later as well.
  • 5 0
 so they've just decided we can't see semi's, with no announcement?!
  • 2 0
 According to the Mbr website- “The Junior category racing and Elite semi-finals will be available for free, live on YouTube as well as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website”

Posted on 1st May, so possibly correct..
What a shitshow
  • 1 0
 @simonusedtoskate: Yeah apparently no semis. This seems to have been posted on the series website yesterday:

"You can watch the action from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Downhill season opener in Fort William, Scotland wherever you are in the world. Both the men’s and women's UCI Downhill World Cup Junior races will be broadcast live on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, while the Elite finals will be shown on one of the below channels or streaming services."

No mention of semis being (or not being) shown live, so indeed it seems they're not. I'm so glad I'm paying more for watching this than last year. ucimtbworldseries.com/news/where-to-watch-fort-william
  • 2 0
 This video can count all the way to potato
  • 1 2
 Complaining simply because it is the hot thing to do? If you get the feeling it was filmed on a potato, simply go to settings and change quality.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: you liked video?
  • 2 0
 GARBAGE FCK PB GO ON VITAL....
  • 2 0
 This feels like another nail in the DH coffin.
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/kGukhPv3qnc?si=RvNjxr0nG1OWfaKb

Subtitles are shonky but it delivers a good dose of raw and rider insight.
  • 2 0
 I'm not even that picky, that left a bad taste in my mouth
  • 1 0
 This is how you do an edit;

youtu.be/t7G4auiyFO8?si=slYVEk7osS-tjd1V
  • 3 0
 Vital Raw. Not this.
  • 2 0
 Nothing beats Vital Raw and John Lawlor when it comes to raw MTB clips
  • 2 0
 Wtf, that music was horrible. Why post that bs
  • 2 0
 Wow, that was bad editing, music.... who's shooting this stuff?
  • 1 0
 aaaaah so wanted to be there Big Grin Next year for sure.
  • 2 0
 Must unhear
  • 1 0
 FFS that gave me a migraine!!!!
  • 1 0
 We don’t need a f*cking shredit, we need racing.
  • 2 0
 awful music / editing
  • 2 0
 Yeah, shitty as hell…
  • 2 0
 I just can’t…
  • 2 0
 Hot garbage
  • 2 0
 OFFICIAL STREAM WHERE?
  • 2 0
 Any links to quali?
  • 2 0
 We have results and live timing here.
  • 2 2
 interesting music used! not sure it goes but good shots
  • 1 0
 The quality is lacking.
  • 1 0
 shitty edit.
  • 1 0
 







