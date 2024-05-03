Watch
Video: Practice Day Action from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 3, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
72 Comments
Practice days don’t get much better than this.
Enjoy some heavy action from the worlds best as they get up to race pace. It’s gearing up to be a truly historic weekend in Fort William as the UCI Downhill World Cup returns with all guns blazing.
—
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,084 articles
72 Comments
Score
Time
71
1
aushred
(20 hours ago)
Trashy vid, and music…. Nothing here cept 2sec clips that show absolutely ZERO racing feel, where’s the multiple longer sections of diff riders hitting diff lines. Comments from riders?? Zero
If This is the tripe that UCI is going to dish out this year they can F*K right off
[Reply]
14
0
alexisalwaysonfire
FL
(20 hours ago)
I agree, so bad. I literally opened it, fast forwarded few times and closed it lol
[Reply]
9
0
adhocdirt
(19 hours ago)
Vital MTB has great raw coverage!.. WHOOP doesn’t live up to its name eh!..
[Reply]
5
0
lkubica
(18 hours ago)
I swear I have a cassette with this exact music somewhere on the attic, labeled "90s best rave"
[Reply]
3
0
Jready
FL
(18 hours ago)
Agree hard. This is trash.
[Reply]
1
2
alejobeleta
(17 hours ago)
Done on purpose so that Pinkers can complain in the comments section, it is in the most beloved pastime.
[Reply]
1
0
robito
(15 hours ago)
You ain't lying. That was brutal
[Reply]
2
0
fracasnoxteam
FL
(11 hours ago)
Official vidéo: 2min35. What a joke
[Reply]
21
1
Brasher
FL
(21 hours ago)
UCI trying to be cool and shit, like that Steve Buscemi Skateboard meme "How do you do, fellow kids"
[Reply]
2
1
EikSkaloe69
FL
(21 hours ago)
a 2 min music video with slow-mo-iphone shots is just what we need. They should just have had Ric pronounce words like; race, face, pace, maze, place.
[Reply]
18
0
Mugen
FL
(20 hours ago)
Unwatchable
[Reply]
17
2
Woodpeckar
FL
(20 hours ago)
Awful choppy edit, and dreadful fing music. Raw please with some chance to see and compare riders.
[Reply]
15
1
Jacker123
FL
(20 hours ago)
This is utter shite.
[Reply]
10
0
PB-J
FL
(18 hours ago)
Truly, whoever put this together must have been on the gear! I’ve a pretty high tolerance for shite music so long as I’m getting to see what I want to see but dear god this is next level bollox
[Reply]
6
0
Jifferd
FL
(19 hours ago)
That might be the worst MTB edit I have ever seen! Also WTF are they doing cutting semis without even announcing it to the fans! Even a brief press release would be better than no information! Raging!
[Reply]
1
0
HankHank
FL
(19 hours ago)
The semis are still there sadly, they've just moved to Saturday which I suppose is an improvement on last year
[Reply]
3
0
Jifferd
FL
(18 hours ago)
@HankHank
: semis have disappeared off of discovery, just showing the upcoming broadcast for finals tomorrow
[Reply]
5
0
donimo
FL
(18 hours ago)
@HankHank
: Having the semis on Saturday is actually an improvement (at least as a viewer), but deciding not to broadcast them definitely isn't. Pretty much everywhere the price to watch has increased from last year, but now we'll just be getting less coverage.
[Reply]
3
0
HankHank
FL
(17 hours ago)
@donimo
: oh no! I was planning on tuning in today. What a bunch of punks
[Reply]
7
0
ltrumpore
(20 hours ago)
More like practice day for the film crew
[Reply]
8
1
jimmythehat
(21 hours ago)
Is this a joke?
[Reply]
6
2
boarder81
FL
(20 hours ago)
Whenever you are thinking that UCI f*cked up everything to the max, they bring up the next… such a shame for our great sport!!!
[Reply]
7
1
ramymcc22
(20 hours ago)
What a dreadful choice in music for a video. My ears hurt.
[Reply]
8
3
Goldfinger
FL
(21 hours ago)
oh Come on! Why this shitty Music, i'm about to cut my ears off!
[Reply]
6
0
mikel-239
FL
(20 hours ago)
+1 OMG. Don't know if i should laugh or cry. RIP DHWC
[Reply]
2
0
sp00n82
(17 hours ago)
Ah yes, the music. Reminds me of when I was still back in school in the 90s. And I actually (still) like the music... not in an MTB video though.
Plus the artificially shaky video gave me a headache.
[Reply]
3
0
r-macattack
FL
(20 hours ago)
Sigh. Over to vital I go.
[Reply]
2
0
flyin-ryan
FL
(20 hours ago)
If they made it free like the old Redbull and Warner days more kids would be interested in the sport.
[Reply]
1
0
PauRexs
FL
(15 hours ago)
this is what it was all about... cut the new generations... too powerful idols/icons were rising...
[Reply]
1
0
brianglennscott
FL
(19 hours ago)
This backing track! How much Krocodile and Scotch did the wee bawbag DJ from Glasgow have to take produce the likes of this Fiiiii-rrrrrrrrrrrre!
[Reply]
1
0
Hattontt
(10 hours ago)
Utter waste of a media pass and probably spendy camera gear. Unedited content captured on an Iphone would come as a great relief to this frenetic mess.
[Reply]
3
2
Superfly1st
(21 hours ago)
Great video but can we get Alex (Sprung) Rankin behind the lense please? Now that would be awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
minesatusker
FL
(19 hours ago)
Maybe he is their inspiration ;-)
[Reply]
3
0
dhclb
(21 hours ago)
are semi’s happening?
[Reply]
2
0
weeksy59
FL
(21 hours ago)
Semis don't seem to be on Discovery now? I'm sure they were showing on schedule a few days back.
[Reply]
1
0
Dagabba
FL
(20 hours ago)
@weeksy59
: I can't see anything on Sunday either on my discovery/eurosport schedule...
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
FL
(20 hours ago)
@Dagabba
: Sunday I can see on 'upcoming' on discovery, but I was sure we were getting qualifying and semis. It'll be crap if the best we get is watching a little counter tick up
[Reply]
1
0
Dagabba
FL
(20 hours ago)
@weeksy59
: ah yes, found thanks. Bit stingy if they're cutting the free bit today though.
[Reply]
8
0
edspratt
FL
Editor
(20 hours ago)
Semi-finals are after qualifying today, but there has been nothing to suggest a live broadcast will be happening.
[Reply]
3
0
owl-X
FL
(20 hours ago)
unreal.
So it’s done, then? They’re only going to show us 30 / 10????
[Reply]
6
0
weeksy59
FL
(20 hours ago)
@owl-X
: it's a disgrace really isn't it. To remove semis is just bang out of order for viewers. To not even make people aware of it in announcements is even worse.
To say I'm disappointed is an understatement
[Reply]
7
0
Kwame-Flip
FL
(20 hours ago)
@weeksy59
: I was under the impression the point of semi’s was to increase sponsor exposure, so if they’re not broadcasting them then what on earth is the point… truly bizarre. I was actually looking forward to watching them later as well.
[Reply]
5
0
dhclb
(19 hours ago)
so they've just decided we can't see semi's, with no announcement?!
[Reply]
2
0
simonusedtoskate
(19 hours ago)
According to the Mbr website- “The Junior category racing and Elite semi-finals will be available for free, live on YouTube as well as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series website”
Posted on 1st May, so possibly correct..
What a shitshow
[Reply]
1
0
donimo
FL
(18 hours ago)
@simonusedtoskate
: Yeah apparently no semis. This seems to have been posted on the series website yesterday:
"You can watch the action from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Downhill season opener in Fort William, Scotland wherever you are in the world. Both the men’s and women's UCI Downhill World Cup Junior races will be broadcast live on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, while the Elite finals will be shown on one of the below channels or streaming services."
No mention of semis being (or not being) shown live, so indeed it seems they're not. I'm so glad I'm paying more for watching this than last year.
ucimtbworldseries.com/news/where-to-watch-fort-william
[Reply]
2
0
browner
(20 hours ago)
This video can count all the way to potato
[Reply]
1
2
mi-bike
(19 hours ago)
Complaining simply because it is the hot thing to do? If you get the feeling it was filmed on a potato, simply go to settings and change quality.
[Reply]
2
0
browner
(8 hours ago)
@mi-bike
: you liked video?
[Reply]
2
0
RedBurn
(19 hours ago)
GARBAGE FCK PB GO ON VITAL....
[Reply]
2
0
watchtower
(19 hours ago)
This feels like another nail in the DH coffin.
[Reply]
1
0
BenPea
(19 hours ago)
youtu.be/kGukhPv3qnc?si=RvNjxr0nG1OWfaKb
Subtitles are shonky but it delivers a good dose of raw and rider insight.
[Reply]
2
0
nwfr24
FL
(18 hours ago)
I'm not even that picky, that left a bad taste in my mouth
[Reply]
1
0
Rabbuit
(18 hours ago)
This is how you do an edit;
youtu.be/t7G4auiyFO8?si=slYVEk7osS-tjd1V
[Reply]
3
0
haveaday
FL
(17 hours ago)
Vital Raw. Not this.
[Reply]
2
0
xtr89
(17 hours ago)
Nothing beats Vital Raw and John Lawlor when it comes to raw MTB clips
[Reply]
2
0
Korbi777
FL
(11 hours ago)
Wtf, that music was horrible. Why post that bs
[Reply]
2
0
ischiller
(9 hours ago)
Wow, that was bad editing, music.... who's shooting this stuff?
[Reply]
1
0
Alloypenguin
(21 hours ago)
aaaaah so wanted to be there
Next year for sure.
[Reply]
2
0
oldejeans
FL
(20 hours ago)
Must unhear
[Reply]
1
0
hvmatt
(20 hours ago)
FFS that gave me a migraine!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
shredthe915
FL
(19 hours ago)
We don’t need a f*cking shredit, we need racing.
[Reply]
2
0
Uncled
(19 hours ago)
awful music / editing
[Reply]
2
0
mallorca
(19 hours ago)
Yeah, shitty as hell…
[Reply]
2
0
matijaslovel
FL
(19 hours ago)
I just can’t…
[Reply]
2
0
iduckett
FL
(18 hours ago)
Hot garbage
[Reply]
2
0
r0b1-kk
FL
(17 hours ago)
OFFICIAL STREAM WHERE?
[Reply]
2
0
murf2018
(16 hours ago)
Any links to quali?
[Reply]
2
0
edspratt
FL
Editor
(16 hours ago)
We have results and live timing
here
.
[Reply]
2
2
robert-smith
FL
(21 hours ago)
interesting music used! not sure it goes but good shots
[Reply]
1
0
andypandyuk
(20 hours ago)
The quality is lacking.
[Reply]
1
0
mares18
FL
(19 hours ago)
shitty edit.
[Reply]
1
0
mallorca
(19 hours ago)
[Reply]
