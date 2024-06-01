Powered by Outside

Video: Practice Highlights from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 1, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesRed Bull Hardline, the world's toughest mountain bike race, reaches its 10-year milestone in Wales. 35 of the best mountain bikers have gathered in Wales in preparation for this weekend final race.

The iconic downhill event will see a brand-new top section open up in 2024, challenging riders with an exposed, steep, and technical section of racing.

After Jess Blewitt's legendary first appearance at Red Bull Hardline Wales in 2022, the event has now welcomed some of the world's best female freeriders and racers to join the ranks of the rowdiest riders. This year, four women have completed some of the track's most iconic features, including the Road Gap and On-Off. Those riders are Hannah Bergemann, Tahnee Seagrave, Cami Nogueira, and Vaea Verbeeck.Red Bull


4 Comments
  • 7 0
 So good to hear ratboys voice. Man I missed it! Best pure DH Memories
  • 1 0
 Hats off to everybody tackeling this course!
I quote Warner: Bonkers!
  • 1 0
 OMG the scorpion flip, i saw this first time! What the hell was this?? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Pin it!







