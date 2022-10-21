Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Practice Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2022
Oct 21, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
17 Comments
The final Red Bull Rampage practice day went off with riders linking their full lines together and throwing down some huge tricks!
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
73604 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
55902 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
50902 views
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
43379 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
42867 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
40075 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
38701 views
First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized
37637 views
17 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
Woody25
(1 hours ago)
That gave me goosebumps, hats off to the film crew and editors. Can you do the same again with clips from the finals run too please! This video, the Godziek preview and the Wade Simmons inaugural video have given me a renewed appreciation of the astonishing levels of skill, bravery and progression shown by all the riders over the years. It still doesn't feel like half the stuff they do is actually possible.
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
(6 mins ago)
So amazing how these riders can fly, but how much further they could fly if bikes were made better with added aerodynamic lift !
I know there is reasons why this is not done, but also, why not?
[Reply]
2
0
mtbblamtb
(1 hours ago)
Hard to belive that this is just practice. Its going to be insane! Awesome edit!
[Reply]
1
0
nug12182
(47 mins ago)
So for us dumbasses that have only gone to red bull tv to watch all these years... is the replay happening on redbulltv later today?
[Reply]
1
1
Telebikes
(11 mins ago)
There are no cliffs in slopestyle comps. The exposure is not the same. There are no tricks in Hardline. Not counted for points at least. Rampage rules! What an event! Heal up Kyle! You're a gladiator! Great Video!
[Reply]
1
0
Vraiphil
(1 hours ago)
This is DOPE, can't wait ! Mad props to everyone involved. May the best win !
[Reply]
1
0
CM999
(3 mins ago)
That is one of the few things you can guarantee wont happen
[Reply]
2
0
amanite55
(39 mins ago)
Whoever edited this video - give him/her a raise!
[Reply]
1
0
Mugen
(38 mins ago)
Sweet, didn't realise Semenuk's cliff drop transfer is back in play, don't think he ever rode it in finals.
[Reply]
1
0
misteraustin
(38 mins ago)
Semenuk's styled out 360 nac nac thing. my. god.
[Reply]
1
0
dorkbike
(26 mins ago)
I wish all solid & safe runs.
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(1 mins ago)
So much slomo, if there is an event that does not need it, it is Rampage.
[Reply]
1
0
oldfaith
(1 mins ago)
These guys are so frigg’n cool!
[Reply]
13
16
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
Andreau's flat 3 superman indian air is so wild looking. Oh sorry, his flat 3 flying persons native american air. Whew, almost got cancelled there.
[Reply]
5
2
preridedump
(29 mins ago)
You're unnecessary.
[Reply]
3
0
editor
(28 mins ago)
Haha, that was good!
[Reply]
2
0
WaterBear
(12 mins ago)
literally no one on Pinkbike gives a shit about your political hangups, my dude
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009523
Mobile Version of Website
17 Comments
I know there is reasons why this is not done, but also, why not?