Video: Practice Highlights from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The final Red Bull Rampage practice day went off with riders linking their full lines together and throwing down some huge tricks!





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


Must Read This Week
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
73604 views
18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite
55902 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
50902 views
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
43379 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
42867 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
40075 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
38701 views
First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized
37637 views

17 Comments

  • 6 0
 That gave me goosebumps, hats off to the film crew and editors. Can you do the same again with clips from the finals run too please! This video, the Godziek preview and the Wade Simmons inaugural video have given me a renewed appreciation of the astonishing levels of skill, bravery and progression shown by all the riders over the years. It still doesn't feel like half the stuff they do is actually possible.
  • 1 0
 So amazing how these riders can fly, but how much further they could fly if bikes were made better with added aerodynamic lift !
I know there is reasons why this is not done, but also, why not?
  • 2 0
 Hard to belive that this is just practice. Its going to be insane! Awesome edit!
  • 1 0
 So for us dumbasses that have only gone to red bull tv to watch all these years... is the replay happening on redbulltv later today?
  • 1 1
 There are no cliffs in slopestyle comps. The exposure is not the same. There are no tricks in Hardline. Not counted for points at least. Rampage rules! What an event! Heal up Kyle! You're a gladiator! Great Video!
  • 1 0
 This is DOPE, can't wait ! Mad props to everyone involved. May the best win !
  • 1 0
 That is one of the few things you can guarantee wont happen
  • 2 0
 Whoever edited this video - give him/her a raise!
  • 1 0
 Sweet, didn't realise Semenuk's cliff drop transfer is back in play, don't think he ever rode it in finals.
  • 1 0
 Semenuk's styled out 360 nac nac thing. my. god.
  • 1 0
 I wish all solid & safe runs.
  • 1 0
 So much slomo, if there is an event that does not need it, it is Rampage.
  • 1 0
 These guys are so frigg’n cool!
  • 13 16
 Andreau's flat 3 superman indian air is so wild looking. Oh sorry, his flat 3 flying persons native american air. Whew, almost got cancelled there.
  • 5 2
 You're unnecessary.
  • 3 0
 Haha, that was good!
  • 2 0
 literally no one on Pinkbike gives a shit about your political hangups, my dude





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009523
Mobile Version of Website