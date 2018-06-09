Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Practice Highlights - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
Jun 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Courtesy John and Rob Parkin
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
142537 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
67399 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
55915 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
48600 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
46846 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
46616 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
44905 views
Video: Fort William DH World Cup Highlights
38119 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 5
cunning-linguist
(1 hours ago)
Let’s hope the footage of the racing is from those viewpoints. That would be sick. Really great angles on the turns too, you could see way more clearly than before just what’s involved and the topography of the track. Brilliant work.
[Reply]
+ 2
david-kooi
(2 hours ago)
Real good video Redbull! Real fast, bike noises, cool parts of the track, good interviews.
[Reply]
+ 3
m1dg3t
(2 hours ago)
Oh ya, that's a bike park alright! /sarcasm
[Reply]
+ 1
theronsta
(44 mins ago)
I wish fox would make some of those one off pants the riders are wearing available to the general public..
[Reply]
+ 1
ompete
(1 hours ago)
Damn, Loic speaks better English than me!
[Reply]
+ 1
klerric
(2 hours ago)
Mint!
[Reply]
+ 1
juliodh
(57 mins ago)
sick
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023792
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Post a Comment