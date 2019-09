"Riders are scratching their heads in Snowshoe as the new track hurls drops, rocks and epic jumps at the athletes racing in the final round of the UCI MTB World Cup 2019. Join Ed Masters and Eliot Jackson as they walk the track.





Will we see Laurie Greenland's momentum take him to the top step again, or will the Frenchies, Amaury Pierron and Loic Bruni regain their dominance?" — Red Bull