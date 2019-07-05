Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice Highlights with Eliot Jackson and Tahnee Seagrave - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
Jul 5, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Eliot Jackson and Tahnee Seagrave team up to provide you with all the action from yesterdays practice session.
Video: Red Bull
Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Eliot Jackson
Tahnee Seagrave
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
shimyshalka
(10 mins ago)
Man, Eliot just seems like such a genuinely good guy. So fun watching him in this series. Also, great seeing Tahnee at the World Cup, although I feel you could see just how much she’d rather be behind the bars.
[Reply]
+ 1
Trilliamiano
(6 mins ago)
The cover photo on the front page couldn't be more awkward, lol. Great extended coverage! Max Morgan sighting at 8:13.
[Reply]
