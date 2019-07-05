Video: Practice Highlights with Eliot Jackson and Tahnee Seagrave - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Eliot Jackson and Tahnee Seagrave team up to provide you with all the action from yesterdays practice session.

Video: Red Bull

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Man, Eliot just seems like such a genuinely good guy. So fun watching him in this series. Also, great seeing Tahnee at the World Cup, although I feel you could see just how much she’d rather be behind the bars.
  • + 1
 The cover photo on the front page couldn't be more awkward, lol. Great extended coverage! Max Morgan sighting at 8:13.

