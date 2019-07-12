Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice Highlights with Eliot Jackson - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
Jul 12, 2019
Ed Spratt
Eliot Jackson provides you with all the action from yesterdays practice session.
Video: Red Bull
Regions in Article
Les Gets
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Eliot Jackson
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100281 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
84816 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64713 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59286 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
53886 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
52349 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
48517 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
47034 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
paddonq
(40 mins ago)
Really dig Elliot's World cup Vids. The dude has an awesome attitude, and has plenty of insight as a World Cup racer. You can't not enjoy watcjing. Keep them coming! ????
[Reply]
+ 3
jdsy2154
(41 mins ago)
Thank you Pinkbike. Thank you Eliot! Infectious enthusiasm. I'm pumped for the race.
[Reply]
+ 2
Benjou
(23 mins ago)
luckily i am workless right now. otherwise there is no way to check all that great footage
[Reply]
+ 1
rockyflowtbay
(39 mins ago)
Jackson did a good job with this vid. Interesting seeing RB try out all these on course commentators this year.
[Reply]
+ 2
Granda
(34 mins ago)
Cheers Red Bull & Pink Bike
[Reply]
