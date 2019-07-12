Video: Practice Highlights with Eliot Jackson - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Eliot Jackson provides you with all the action from yesterdays practice session.

Video: Red Bull

Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Eliot Jackson DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100281 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
84816 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64713 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59286 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
53886 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
52349 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
48517 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
47034 views

5 Comments

  • + 6
 Really dig Elliot's World cup Vids. The dude has an awesome attitude, and has plenty of insight as a World Cup racer. You can't not enjoy watcjing. Keep them coming! ????
  • + 3
 Thank you Pinkbike. Thank you Eliot! Infectious enthusiasm. I'm pumped for the race.
  • + 2
 luckily i am workless right now. otherwise there is no way to check all that great footage
  • + 1
 Jackson did a good job with this vid. Interesting seeing RB try out all these on course commentators this year.
  • + 2
 Cheers Red Bull & Pink Bike

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024322
Mobile Version of Website