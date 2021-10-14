Video: Practice Hits with Kyle Strait - Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 14, 2021
by luca cometti  

bigquotesIt's been a weird few days of practice with weather and other things happening at the event. But we got 90% of our line finished and we are looking forward to practicing the rest of our line going into finals day.Kyle Strait



Posted In:
Videos Kyle Strait Red Bull Rampage 2021 Red Bull Rampage


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I read too fast and read "they start piercing their line together". I was like "how hard are they hitting it to dig ruts in the fresh track?"
  • 3 0
 They on X-Games mode
  • 2 0
 Warm up is crazy...laps look like laps for these guys
  • 1 0
 Zink 360 dropping like its warm up. jeeeze
  • 2 0
 Hope Brage is ok!
  • 1 0
 F-Yeah Boys! Take it to em Cowboy!

Post a Comment



