Video: Practice Hits with Kyle Strait - Red Bull Rampage 2021
Oct 14, 2021
by
luca cometti
It's been a weird few days of practice with weather and other things happening at the event. But we got 90% of our line finished and we are looking forward to practicing the rest of our line going into finals day.
—
Kyle Strait
Posted In:
Videos
Kyle Strait
Red Bull Rampage 2021
Red Bull Rampage
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
DabaZei
(2 mins ago)
I read too fast and read "they start piercing their line together". I was like "how hard are they hitting it to dig ruts in the fresh track?"
[Reply]
3
0
zuckleberry
(1 hours ago)
They on X-Games mode
[Reply]
2
0
TH3MACK
(54 mins ago)
Warm up is crazy...laps look like laps for these guys
[Reply]
1
0
scott-townes
(49 mins ago)
Zink 360 dropping like its warm up. jeeeze
[Reply]
2
0
cassonwd
(38 mins ago)
Hope Brage is ok!
[Reply]
1
0
MQTBMX
(32 mins ago)
F-Yeah Boys! Take it to em Cowboy!
[Reply]
