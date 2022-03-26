Video: Practice POV Runs from Nina Hoffmann, Dean Lucas & More at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

We’re back!! I’m here at the first round of the 2022 UCI Downhill World Cup open in Lourdes, France.



I first came to Lourdes in 2015 and was welcomed with a freshly built loamy track that had a little bit of everything in it, from technical rock gardens, steep shoots, fast turns, and massive road gaps it seemed to have it all.



The track hasn’t changed to much since then but has defiantly been ridden in more making it a lot faster in section. In 2016 & 2017 we saw trickier conditions with the weather playing havoc on everyone, we even saw snow having to be cleared off the track before practice on Friday.



Now we’re back in 2022 and the build team here has done an amazing job giving new life to an old favorite of mine, with freshly shaped turns, new natural section that should cut in amazingly, and even a new whoop section it should keep us on our toes all weekend.



Jump on board and take a run down with me checking out the course on my timed training run. 27th on this run. — Dean Lucas