close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Practice POV Runs from Nina Hoffmann, Dean Lucas & More at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Nina Hoffmann


bigquotesBurgtec presents 2022 Lourdes POV! Hop on and follow me down a run of the first World Cup track in 2022! Lourdes here we go.Nina Hoffmann


Kye A'Hern


bigquotesIt's world cup season and the track is a beast get on board with Kye A’Hern for his time run.UR Team


Dean Lucas


bigquotesWe’re back!! I’m here at the first round of the 2022 UCI Downhill World Cup open in Lourdes, France.

I first came to Lourdes in 2015 and was welcomed with a freshly built loamy track that had a little bit of everything in it, from technical rock gardens, steep shoots, fast turns, and massive road gaps it seemed to have it all.

The track hasn’t changed to much since then but has defiantly been ridden in more making it a lot faster in section. In 2016 & 2017 we saw trickier conditions with the weather playing havoc on everyone, we even saw snow having to be cleared off the track before practice on Friday.

Now we’re back in 2022 and the build team here has done an amazing job giving new life to an old favorite of mine, with freshly shaped turns, new natural section that should cut in amazingly, and even a new whoop section it should keep us on our toes all weekend.

Jump on board and take a run down with me checking out the course on my timed training run. 27th on this run.Dean Lucas


Loris Michellod


bigquotesGrip your handlebars and ride down the WC track in Lourdes with Loris. Enjoy this first World Cup POV / GoPro track preview of 2022.Gamux Factory Racing


Laurie Greenland


bigquotesDownhill racing is back! We're in-between the tape for the opening round of the UCI DH Mountain Bike World Cup in Lourdes, France.

Laurie Greenland takes us down the rough and rowdy Lourdes course for the season opener of the mountain biking season. Watch it this Sunday on Red Bull TVRed Bull


Ben Cathro


Finally, join Ben Cathro as he takes a practice lap in Lourdes. You can check out who Ben thinks is looking fast this weekend here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Ben Cathro Dean Lucas Kye Ahern Laurie Greenland Nina Hoffmann DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
69083 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
46348 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
46340 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
45328 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
44932 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
38154 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
35110 views
Interview: 'You Have to Open Your Mind to Try New Things' Jeff Steber Shares the Process Behind the Next Intense DH Bike
34985 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008877
Mobile Version of Website