Video: Practice RAW - Crans-Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 20, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

All the action from the new course's most challenging features!

Racing and Events Videos Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,442 articles
6 Comments
  • 1 0
 I'm amazed nobody has sent the rock drop 50' too deep and impaled themselves on those vertical rocks. Lol. Joking on the helicopter fans from the other thread saying the track is too dangerous obviously. This course looks really fun and will make for great racing. After watching the xc race live at snowhsoe the past few years, loads of respect for these folks. They do a whole lot with a little on some gnarly stuff with heart rates pinned.
  • 2 0
 Won't be surprised if anyone targeting the Olympics as priority number 1 suddenly decides to take a pass on this.
  • 2 0
 When did XC get so gnarly?
  • 2 0
 This course looks awesome.
  • 1 0
 WB wants XC to be the new DH and DH the new F1 and F1 the new 4X
  • 1 0
 lol at anyone not running a dropper these days.







