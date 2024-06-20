Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Practice RAW - Crans-Montana XC World Cup 2024
Jun 20, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
6 Comments
All the action from the new course's most challenging features!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,442 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
107881 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
63691 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
61068 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
45549 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
44808 views
Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024
34543 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
32886 views
XC Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole World Cup 2024
28089 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Struggleteam
(9 mins ago)
I'm amazed nobody has sent the rock drop 50' too deep and impaled themselves on those vertical rocks. Lol. Joking on the helicopter fans from the other thread saying the track is too dangerous obviously. This course looks really fun and will make for great racing. After watching the xc race live at snowhsoe the past few years, loads of respect for these folks. They do a whole lot with a little on some gnarly stuff with heart rates pinned.
[Reply]
2
0
eckljkr
(7 mins ago)
Won't be surprised if anyone targeting the Olympics as priority number 1 suddenly decides to take a pass on this.
[Reply]
2
0
TerrapinBen
FL
(12 mins ago)
When did XC get so gnarly?
[Reply]
2
0
crussell
(11 mins ago)
This course looks awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
not-really
FL
(10 mins ago)
WB wants XC to be the new DH and DH the new F1 and F1 the new 4X
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(2 mins ago)
lol at anyone not running a dropper these days.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037247
Mobile Version of Website