Video: Practice Raw from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Jul 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTrackside action from practice day here in Les Gets, Haute-Savoie ahead of the UCI Cross-country World Cup!

Conditions are running prime currently, but with wet weather on the way our riders will be swapping out the suncream pretty soon... WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


