Video: Practice Raw from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024
Jul 4, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Trackside action from practice day here in Les Gets, Haute-Savoie ahead of the UCI Cross-country World Cup!
Conditions are running prime currently, but with wet weather on the way our riders will be swapping out the suncream pretty soon...
—
WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
XC Racing
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,267 articles
