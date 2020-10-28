Video: Practice RAW - Lousa Downhill World Cup 2020

Oct 28, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  



Big jumps, loose corners and fast tech. The Lousa World Cup track looks like it has it all. Who will come out on top on race day?





18 Comments

  • 10 2
 PB why do you even try to rip off Vital, calling this a VIDEO. Get your own words for things or GTFO!
  • 2 2
 Vital sucks and has ridden PBs cattails forever. Get over it.
  • 1 0
 Well now I get the joke. Ill go ahead and see myself out.
  • 4 0
 This type of filming gives me a headache..... Zoom out a bit, and go easy on following the riders, please.
  • 4 1
 2.06 >>> Beginner type of crash !
  • 3 0
 Filmed on the dad cam!!
  • 2 0
 Track doesn't look that easy
  • 1 0
 Who is on the Gambler kitted out with Ohlins? That's a gosh darn good looking bike.
  • 2 1
 So glad this event is actually (probably?) going to happen!
  • 1 0
 Who's the guy with the orange pants? Smooth as butter!
  • 1 0
 Bike. Park.
