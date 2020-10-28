Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice RAW - Lousa Downhill World Cup 2020
Oct 28, 2020
Big jumps, loose corners and fast tech. The Lousa World Cup track looks like it has it all. Who will come out on top on race day?
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
2
Jvhowube
(31 mins ago)
PB why do you even try to rip off Vital, calling this a VIDEO. Get your own words for things or GTFO!
[Reply]
2
2
gally-nh
(14 mins ago)
Vital sucks and has ridden PBs cattails forever. Get over it.
[Reply]
1
0
gally-nh
(4 mins ago)
Well now I get the joke. Ill go ahead and see myself out.
[Reply]
4
0
THEBLASTBEAST
(24 mins ago)
This type of filming gives me a headache..... Zoom out a bit, and go easy on following the riders, please.
[Reply]
4
1
audric
(1 hours ago)
2.06 >>> Beginner type of crash !
[Reply]
3
0
smithfeeble
(1 hours ago)
Filmed on the dad cam!!
[Reply]
2
0
audric
(41 mins ago)
Track doesn't look that easy
[Reply]
1
0
Ryan2949
(7 mins ago)
Who is on the Gambler kitted out with Ohlins? That's a gosh darn good looking bike.
[Reply]
2
1
phile99
(16 mins ago)
So glad this event is actually (probably?) going to happen!
[Reply]
1
0
cool3
(0 mins ago)
Who's the guy with the orange pants? Smooth as butter!
[Reply]
1
0
951shred
(7 mins ago)
Bike. Park.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
10
14
skimtb1
(1 hours ago)
PB why do you even try to rip off Vital? pinkbike RAW FFS GTFO!
[Reply]
5
2
pkrides
(1 hours ago)
I don't even follow vital like I do PB and I still noticed this. get your own content. BOOOOOOOO
[Reply]
9
0
rockchomper
(1 hours ago)
@skimtb1
:Hey the more footage and content of can get of world cup DH the better!! Keep it up PB!!
[Reply]
4
0
kingsRunEast
(1 hours ago)
I watched them both, loved seeing the additional footage fwiw.
[Reply]
8
0
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(50 mins ago)
What should we call pointing a camera at riders and then uploading it to the internet? "Raw video" is pretty standard for unedited footage, and tons of brands, companies, and channels use it to describe their videos.
We don't want to bite anyone and Vital does an amazing job at their raw videos, but I legitimately don't know how else we'd describe these.
Uncooked?
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(36 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Sushi
[Reply]
1
0
dtroyan123
(0 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Seriously? You aren't saying "Raw" though you are copying Vital using all capital letters...Vital did it first and you copied them after realizing not everyone wants overproduced long-form 10k bike reviews. Why not "practice unedited" or "practice clips." Just own it. I watch both but I remember when Pinkbike used to be like Vital still is. They are the website version of Palmer, Missy Giove, and TEAM ROBOT. Pinkbike has become roadies with wide tires and blatant over-sponsored content.
[Reply]
