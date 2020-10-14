Video: Practice RAW - Maribor DH World Cup 2020

Oct 14, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

It's double Downhill World Cup racing this week with two races being held in Maribor, Slovenia. From jumps and berms to roots and rocks it's a track that's got it all.

Things are dry for now, but more rain is forecast for qualifying...

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Raw Video Riding Videos Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 weird and cool to be watching a second race now...ready to be done w 2020. gl everyone
  • 1 0
 While we wait for the action to happen, let's indulge in some history: www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2q9GBoHKTE

Post a Comment



