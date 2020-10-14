Pinkbike.com
Video: Practice RAW - Maribor DH World Cup 2020
Oct 14, 2020
by
Daniel Sapp
It's double Downhill World Cup racing this week with two races being held in Maribor, Slovenia. From jumps and berms to roots and rocks it's a track that's got it all.
Things are dry for now, but more rain is forecast for qualifying...
Racing and Events
Videos
Raw Video
Riding Videos
Maribor World Cup Dh 2020
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
nvranka
(6 mins ago)
weird and cool to be watching a second race now...ready to be done w 2020. gl everyone
[Reply]
1
0
mo-T
(2 mins ago)
While we wait for the action to happen, let's indulge in some history:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2q9GBoHKTE
[Reply]
