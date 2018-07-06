VIDEOS

Video: Practice & First Impressions - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018

Jul 6, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


6 Comments

  • + 5
 Blenki in gloves! Nope, can’t deal with that, nope nope nope
  • + 1
 I think it's one of the specific italian rules...
  • + 1
 @eliaso: yes, leave no finger prints
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: That's how an "italian job" is working... Wink
  • + 1
 Thats the only stand out thing in the video....like, WTF....Blenki in Gloves!!
  • + 1
 Gwinn was the only one we saw putting on his goggles. What does that mean?

