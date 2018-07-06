Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Practice & First Impressions - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
Jul 6, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
mallows-transcovert
(54 mins ago)
Blenki in gloves! Nope, can’t deal with that, nope nope nope
[Reply]
+ 1
eliaso
(31 mins ago)
I think it's one of the specific italian rules...
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(25 mins ago)
@eliaso
: yes, leave no finger prints
[Reply]
+ 1
eliaso
(20 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: That's how an "italian job" is working...
[Reply]
+ 1
maximumattack
Plus
(2 mins ago)
Thats the only stand out thing in the video....like, WTF....Blenki in Gloves!!
[Reply]
+ 1
oscartheballer
(26 mins ago)
Gwinn was the only one we saw putting on his goggles. What does that mean?
[Reply]
