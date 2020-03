Featuring:

Video

Music

Like everyone else I've been really bored lately stuck at home not being able to get out and ride my bike, so I decided to use the time to edit together some old footage and make a mashup of some of my favourite moments from filming bikes over the last few years to try and help with the self-isolation boredom!Rob Welch, James Farrar,Dan Slack, 50to01 crew and many more.@blp_mtbMore Than You - Koven