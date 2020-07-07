Video: Pre-Season Ripping With the Giant Factory Off Road Team in Lousa

Jul 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesShot from the small village of Talasnal high above Lousa, this video was supposed to drop as we descended on the first race of the year on the track below. With racing back on the horizon, the time is now!Giant Bicycles


