Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Pre-Season Ripping With the Giant Factory Off Road Team in Lousa
Jul 7, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Shot from the small village of Talasnal high above Lousa, this video was supposed to drop as we descended on the first race of the year on the track below. With racing back on the horizon, the time is now!
—
Giant Bicycles
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Giant
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
79857 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
63201 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
58379 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
54988 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
48152 views
Now Closed: Put Your EWS Racing Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of Enduro Fantasy Trivia
41042 views
The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds
37527 views
Tech Randoms: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session
35032 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008078
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment