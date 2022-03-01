close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Pre-Season Shredding with Connor Fearon

Mar 1, 2022
by ForbiddenBike  

WELCOME TO THE TEAM - Few riders on the World Cup circuit stir the emotions of the sport’s hardcore fan base quite like Connor Fearon. Known for a ruthlessly aggressive riding style, breakneck corner speeds and flat pedals - three elements that hark back to a time when such setups, and indeed riding styles, were synonymous with Australian downhill. For those familiar with the epoch of Rennie, Kovarik and Hill, it's easy to see the connection. While that era of the sport has passed, Connor at only 28-years old is firmly in the mix today as one of the sport's most recognized and respected gravity athletes.

Forbidden Dreadnought shoot South Australia.

Driven by a passion for mountain biking and indeed downhill racing that surpasses the usual metrics for success, Connor’s always blazed his own path, prioritizing authenticity and making him who he is today. Softly spoken off the bike and a certified savage on it, we could not be more delighted to welcome Connor to Forbidden and the world of high pivot witchcraft. For more, please check out Connor's interview here.


Video: FSR Industries
Photography: Fletcher Media
Music: Amyl and The Sniffers


Posted In:
Videos Forbidden Connor Fearon


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
52033 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
48231 views
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
45932 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
45115 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
42560 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
37971 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
35955 views
Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More
32667 views

5 Comments

  • 8 0
 Listened to Connor recently on Dean Lucas's podcast. He sounds like he's frothing to get after it again and re-energized by signing with Forbidden. Off to a good start with the NC win down under! Can't wait to see how he goes at the World Cups. Good luck, Connor!
  • 4 0
 I see Fearon...I click
  • 1 0
 Any article that mentions Rennie is ok by me.
  • 1 0
 Still can’t wait to see that Forbidden DH bike for the team.
  • 1 0
 Connor is dope

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008565
Mobile Version of Website