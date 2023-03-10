Video: Pre-Season Testing & Suspension Tuning with Neko Mulally

Mar 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesPre-season testing is still going! Since we got back from Portugal we have been continuing getting the bike dialed in for the season. No new parts yet but we still have a lot of fine tuning. This week we got to ride at Rock Creek with Jordi Cortes from Ride Fox to get the suspension tuned in. Neko Mulally


Posted In:
Videos Neko Mulally


11 Comments

  • 27 1
 i was once sitting at a table at the Pisgah Stage race, i looked at the dude next to me with shins that looked like someone took a meat tenderizer to, and asked him "dude, do you race downhill?" He simply replied "yeah man" later in my hotel room i looked up his name in the results from the day, then punched Neko Mulally it into Youtube. Came up with his chainless world cup run. I been a fan since, and laugh at myself every time i see his name
  • 16 0
 One of the most humble, nicest people; racing bikes or not.
  • 3 0
 Yeah neko is definitely one of the coolest guys around.
  • 1 0
 I was at Snowshoe 2yrs ago and was standing where someone had changed the course the night before.
Ben Cathro stopped and looked around, quietly commenting “where did all the rocks go?”
Neko shows up and throws a “WTF?!” fit..
Just screaming obscenities in the woods! It was pure anger/comedy.
Been a fan since.
  • 3 0
 Slightly smaller crew for this first episode of Dialed.
  • 3 0
 Best videos out there at the moment, content and production nailed
  • 3 0
 Anyone else a fan of Bloc Party? First tune in the vid.
  • 1 0
 Yup
  • 1 0
 Met Nathan in rotorua the other day. Bike was sick and he was excited about it.
  • 2 0
 This song shreds as much as Neko.
  • 1 0
 What is this, a crossover episode?





