Video: Pre-Season Testing & Suspension Tuning with Neko Mulally

Pre-season testing is still going! Since we got back from Portugal we have been continuing getting the bike dialed in for the season. No new parts yet but we still have a lot of fine tuning. This week we got to ride at Rock Creek with Jordi Cortes from Ride Fox to get the suspension tuned in.— Neko Mulally
Ben Cathro stopped and looked around, quietly commenting “where did all the rocks go?”
Neko shows up and throws a “WTF?!” fit..
Just screaming obscenities in the woods! It was pure anger/comedy.
Been a fan since.