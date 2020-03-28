Video: Pre-Season Training Camp with Payson McElveen & The Orange Seal Off-Road Team

This season, Orange Seal Off-Road is pulling back the curtain on the lives of their team champions as they ride and train for XCMTB and gravel events. Follow along with the team on YouTube, where they've just launched the first video in the six-part "Family Seal" series, documenting life with the team.With the current state of competition introducing an element of the unknown, who's to say how the rest of the season develops. There are sure to be struggles in this odd year as these top athletes strive to retain fitness and re-enter the global competitive stage when the time is right!"Family Seal" is a backstage pass to the Orange Seal Off-road Team. Get a peek behind the curtain and come along for the ride as professional off-road racers Payson McElveen, Hannah Finchamp, Kye Cordes, and Dennis Van Winden chase laughs, adventure, and glory while they spread the passion for their sport at some of the most unique bike racing events in the world.