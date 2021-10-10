Video: Prepping Kyle Strait's Huge Lines for Red Bull Rampage 2021

I thought I would never have to ride that chute from 2017, but we are back to that line, with some upgrades, since we didn't quite get to fully finish out line last time. We lucked out with the some rain on Friday which made for some insane digging conditions on Saturday. Excited to get on the bike today for day one of practice as well as get some more digging done. All of us are smoked after 3 hard days of digging, but the end goal in site makes it all worth the effort. — Kyle Strait