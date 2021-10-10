Video: Prepping Kyle Strait's Huge Lines for Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 10, 2021
by luca cometti  


bigquotesI thought I would never have to ride that chute from 2017, but we are back to that line, with some upgrades, since we didn't quite get to fully finish out line last time. We lucked out with the some rain on Friday which made for some insane digging conditions on Saturday. Excited to get on the bike today for day one of practice as well as get some more digging done. All of us are smoked after 3 hard days of digging, but the end goal in site makes it all worth the effort. Kyle Strait


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Kyle Strait Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
98967 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
75095 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
58945 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
55372 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
52949 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
50351 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
48816 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
44561 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 ha ha I commented here!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008158
Mobile Version of Website