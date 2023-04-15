Video: Preseason Testing in Portugal with Mikayla Parton

Apr 15, 2023
by Miles Mallinson Videos  

Join along for Mikayla's first training trip and race of 2023 with new team, Resolute Racing. An exciting year ahead for Mikayla as she continues to gain speed and experience going in to her third full season of racing World Cups.

Mikayla Daisy Print

by miles-mallinson-videos
Views: 45    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

5 years on Endura and each year keeps getting better and better with her custom jersey designs! With Mikayla's creativity and Endura's capabilities to create any design she desires it is a perfect match. One day some designs could be available to the public!

Photo by Ross Bell Photo

Photo by Ross Bell Photo

Supported by: Endura, Resolute Racing, Canyon Bikes, Schwalbe, Title Mtb, Shimano, 100%, Crankbrothers, Fox Suspension, Sensus Grips, Ride Wrap

Posted In:
Videos Mikayla Parton PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
52299 views
First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper
50335 views
Review: 6 of the Best Gravity-Oriented Mud Tires
47710 views
Jackson Goldstone Ruptures his Appendix
42739 views
Slack Randoms: Gearless Magnet Bikes, Reversible Peak Kids Helmets & More
42576 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
38603 views
First Look: Forge+Bond's New Thermoplastic Wheels
35570 views
Race Face Releases New Turbine Aluminum Wheels With a Lifetime Warranty
32062 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 FREEEEEEEEDOM!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032051
Mobile Version of Website