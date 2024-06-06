Powered by Outside

Video: Press Conference with Vali Höll, Ronan Dunne & Andreas Kolb Ahead of Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 6, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


The WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series returns to Leogang, Austria, hosting both the UCI Downhill World Cup and UCI Enduro World Cups.

Vali Höll, DH World Cup
Ronan Dunne, DH World Cup
Andreas Kolb, DH World Cup
Hanna Katharine Steinthaler, Enduro World Cup
Ryan Gilchrist, E-EDR World Cup

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH Andreas Kolb Ronan Dunne Vali Holl Edr Leogang 2024 Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,421 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
98584 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
92639 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72469 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62186 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
55166 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
54916 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
51896 views
Josh Bryceland & Sam Hockenhull's Prototype Cannondale DH Bikes - Red Bull Hardline 2024
35405 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039911
Mobile Version of Website