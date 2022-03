No one knows what the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season will bring, but it will definitely be fast, intense and breathtaking! Sit back, relax and let the likes of Vali Höll, Myriam Nicole, Marine Cabirou, Loic Bruni, Laurie Greenland, Thibaut Daprela & Greg Minnaar bring you up to speed with everything that has been going on in the downhill MTB world before the season opener in Lourdes, France. — Red Bull Bike