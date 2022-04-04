close
Video: Previewing the 2022 World Cup XC Season

Apr 4, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesThe World's finest Cross-Country mountain bikers will kick off a new season of racing at the highest level on a new continent! The UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup is going to Petropolis, Brazil for the first time ever! What have the likes of Evie Richards, Henrique Avancini, Loana Lecomte, Nino Schurter, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Vlad Dascalu, Mathias Flueckiger & Jolanda Neff been up to in the off season? Get up to speed on everything Cross-Country before racing starts in Petropolis this week.Red Bull Bike


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 It would be great to have confirmation on whether or not the fantasy league will be happening this year. I'm happy to sponsor if need be. Just means the prizes might be a bit less impressive, but no one doesn't want to win a bag of chips - especially if they needed to be shipped half-way around the world!
  • 6 0
 we need fantasy league!
  • 3 0
 Are redbull tv still showing xc live ?
  • 2 0
 When is the xc fantasy going to be up?

