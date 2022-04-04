Video: Previewing the 2022 World Cup XC Season

The World's finest Cross-Country mountain bikers will kick off a new season of racing at the highest level on a new continent! The UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup is going to Petropolis, Brazil for the first time ever! What have the likes of Evie Richards, Henrique Avancini, Loana Lecomte, Nino Schurter, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Vlad Dascalu, Mathias Flueckiger & Jolanda Neff been up to in the off season? Get up to speed on everything Cross-Country before racing starts in Petropolis this week. — Red Bull Bike