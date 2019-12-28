Video: Prime Time Colors & Riding in New Hampshire

It doesn't get any better than the Northeast in the Fall

Backcountry hiking trails in the valley offer some unique challenges

Mid ride brew? Tucker knows how to let loose on summit weekend

Why so serious? Probably because I made them hike for an hour to start the ride

Left: Mike with the epic dslr selfie Right: Kyle styling off a small drop at the end of a hike-a-bike adventure ride

It seems as though the seasons here in the Northeast fly by like a redlined enduro stage. You clock in and hammer down only to see red immediately. Doing all you can to hold it together while riding on the edge, you focus simply on not screwing up the next turn or technical section, only to hear the beep of the transponder tell you it's already over. Our season had so many highs. To list them all would take a while, so just like last year, we'll just give you the summit.For this year's summit, we kept it local. Last year traveling through Utah and Colorado was awesome, but it's so hard to beat the terrain we have in the East at prime-time leaf-peeping season. It just so happens that at the same time as our summit, RideNoco was ramping up for some big announcements to the local riding scene in North Conway NH for 2020.We started the weekend with some shuttles hitting up Hurricane MTN road. I invited RideNoCo's Chris Mckay to do a lap with us on his lunch break. We chatted, and I picked his brain on the way up about all the ins and outs of what they are trying to do for MTB in the Mount Washington Valley. I knew a lot of it already as I follow the area closely with my ear to the ground. (It's easily my favorite place to ride in the East.) We got to the top of Hurricane Mountain road with the crew, grabbed our bikes, and proceeded to do a hot lap down some of North Conway's newest Enduro style trails.As the weekend progressed we must have descended 10k' in just a few short rides. Switching it up between flowy bike park style trails such as Hurricane, rough and rowdy trails with optional gap jumps such as Kandagnar and pinball, and hike-a-bike adventures we got a little taste of everything the area has to offer. Just like that it was Saturday night and a few of us descended upon RideNoco's leaf-peeper bash at Theatre in the wood. With beers in hand we enjoyed some local films and they announced to the community all the big things to that they have been brewing up. The biggest news came in the form of local trail guru Knight Ide being involved in multiple trail projects in 2020, a 4 person paid trail crew to maintain the trails around the valley, Tyrol trails building a brand new beginner-oriented bike park at Cranmore resort, all being made possible by donations, and generous grants from White Mountain Trail Collective.Before we knew it, the weekend was over and we were headed home. As the season is now officially over and news of major trail closures at the other mountain bike mecca in the Northeast; Kingdom Trails (a topic for another article), it's nice to have some good news for mtbing in the region right before the holidays. I truly can't wait for next season, watching the progress in our team, in the region for MTB, and of course more of #bikethewhites.Thanks toTeam Granite MTBHighland MTB ParkGoodales Bike ShopZoic ClothingFOXRyno Power Sports SupplimentsVittoria TiresNoblODI GripsSpy Optics