Video: Pro Mountain Bike Setup Guide With Ben Cathro - How To Bike Episode 2

HOW TO BIKE



EPISODE 2



For episode 2 of How To Bike, Ben Cathro takes a deep dive on geometry, stem lengths, suspension settings, and everything in between. Sit back, crack a beverage, and enjoy.- Intro- Frame Sizing- Crank Length- Pedals- Suspension Setup- Handlebars- Brakes- Grips- Wheel Sizes- Tires- Outro