Video: Pro Mountain Bike Setup Guide With Ben Cathro - How To Bike Episode 2

EPISODE 2
For episode 2 of How To Bike, Ben Cathro takes a deep dive on geometry, stem lengths, suspension settings, and everything in between. Sit back, crack a beverage, and enjoy.0:00
- Intro1:20
- Frame Sizing6:10
- Crank Length7:33
- Pedals8:41
- Suspension Setup10:51
- Handlebars15:43
- Brakes19:18
- Grips20:30
- Wheel Sizes23:12
- Tires25:45
- Outro
So she gets a small frame which is great for going down but sucks for up or an XS and the opposite is true.
Thoughts on setup for short people…XS frames also end up having a rear center longer than the front which must make the bike perform strange.
