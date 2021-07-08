Video: Pro Mountain Bike Setup Guide With Ben Cathro - How To Bike Episode 2

Jul 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


HOW TO BIKE

EPISODE 2



For episode 2 of How To Bike, Ben Cathro takes a deep dive on geometry, stem lengths, suspension settings, and everything in between. Sit back, crack a beverage, and enjoy.


0:00 - Intro
1:20 - Frame Sizing
6:10 - Crank Length
7:33 - Pedals
8:41 - Suspension Setup
10:51 - Handlebars
15:43 - Brakes
19:18 - Grips
20:30 - Wheel Sizes
23:12 - Tires
25:45 - Outro


We'd like to extend a huge thank you to Santa Cruz Bicycles, Deity and POC who supported this project.






Posted In:
Videos How To Bike Pinkbike Originals Deity POC Santa Cruz Bicycles Ben Cathro Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
119068 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
104032 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
60294 views
Marine Cabirou Pulls Out of Les Gets World Cup Following Road Gap Crash
57456 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
53573 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49063 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
46998 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
42144 views

19 Comments

  • 6 0
 Save yourself time by buying a used bike that the previous owner already setup! (sarcasm).
  • 1 0
 "Up for sale is a *like new* yada yada, *custom build* you won't find anywhere except for everyone else buying the current most trendy parts in our area!"
  • 2 0
 Science Cathro is awesome I wish this had been around when I started riding. It would have saved a lot of costly mistakes. Finally in a place where I feel like I have a bike that works for me and how I like to ride, but it's taken a lot of working out
  • 4 0
 I really enjoyed the first one and I'm sure this one will be great. Thanks Ben!
  • 1 0
 Setup for small riders is still a problem. Pretty much impossible for my wife to get her seat up anywhere near the bar height when climbing.

So she gets a small frame which is great for going down but sucks for up or an XS and the opposite is true.

Thoughts on setup for short people…XS frames also end up having a rear center longer than the front which must make the bike perform strange.
  • 1 0
 How tall is she? I'm 5'3 with shoes on, generally happy with 27.5" wheels, small frames, slammed 35mm stems and flat bars. Found going to 165mm cranks and 700mm bars made a huge difference--its really hard to control a bike when you're in some sort of starfish yoga pose just to reach the contact points, as it turns out.
  • 2 0
 Flat bar, negative rise stem? All things I’ve done as a 163 cm tall rider. I tend to ride bikes labeled as small or medium. About a 420 reach with a normal 74 ish st angle. When I watch little kids on their bikes, the bikes look really long proportionally but those kids ride really well. Long bikes truck. Short bikes suck. Thing with mountainbikes is that set up is always a compromise between climbing ability and descending.
  • 2 0
 Ben - Pick your nose or blow it, but get the booger out of your nose. But love the video
  • 1 0
 Is there a formula somewhere for working out your optimum reach/stack? I feel I’m still not quite there with that
  • 1 0
 But Ben, you didn't tell me if I should get a dual-sus or a hardtail!?!?
  • 1 0
 Best part was the moving spacers, wow , i need some of those Smile
  • 1 0
 The production values are next-level!
  • 1 0
 why is there no section on colour choice?
  • 1 0
 When he says "fork offset" I heard something else at first!
  • 1 0
 Nice one - again! Smile
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009843
Mobile Version of Website