Video: Pro MTB Suspension Setup (Bracketing Properly) | How To Bike Season 2 Episode 2

Nov 17, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 2


Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking.

In this episode, Cathro gives up all his tricks of the trade to set your suspension up "smoother than a well oiled badger." We're still not quite sure what that means, but our bikes feel great.





Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Öhlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing




Cam Zink's advanced trail riding progression course.

Outside Learn offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more.


Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How To Bike How Tos Pinkbike Racing Forks Shocks Continental Santa Cruz Bicycles Shimano Ben Cathro


Must Read This Week
Short or Long-Travel: Which Is The Best All-Round MTB?
80469 views
Review: 2023 Yeti SB160 - The Revised Racer
71516 views
Review: The 2023 Yeti SB120 is a Comfortable Trail Cruiser
56338 views
Marin Launches New Rift Zone Alloy Range
42496 views
Check Out: 9 Environmentally-Minded MTB Products
39492 views
Racing Rumour: 2022 EWS Champ Jesse Melamed Leaving Rocky Mountain for Canyon?
35171 views
Thought Experiment: Integrated Everything - The Futuristic Bike of Your Dreams / Nightmares
33979 views
Opinion: Group Rides Are the Worst
33945 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008425
Mobile Version of Website