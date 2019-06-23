VIDEOS

Video: Pro Music Reviewer Reviews Custom Album Vinyl Wrapped Trek Session

Jun 23, 2019
by ifhtfilms  


Our friend Anthony Fantano aka The Needle Drop stops by to review Kaz Yamamura's custom album art vinyl-wrapped 27.5" Trek Session 9.9.

MENTIONS: @ifhtfilms


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Orbea's 2020 Occam Trail Bike is Light, Fast & Fun
69015 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
66982 views
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
64322 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
62735 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
48830 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
39152 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
38615 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
37293 views

3 Comments

  • + 3
 Should be the Trek Session 33⅓
  • + 1
 I found both IFHT and Fantano separately, so this cross over is a very pleasant surprise. Blue flannel slightly below a green one then?
  • + 2
 Can’t go wrong with a sticker bomb.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026064
Mobile Version of Website