Video: Pro Music Reviewer Reviews Custom Album Vinyl Wrapped Trek Session
Jun 23, 2019
by
ifhtfilms
Our friend Anthony Fantano aka The Needle Drop stops by to review Kaz Yamamura's custom album art vinyl-wrapped 27.5" Trek Session 9.9.
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
Dropthedebt
(13 mins ago)
Should be the Trek Session 33⅓
[Reply]
+ 1
CoffeeHouseMedia
(13 mins ago)
I found both IFHT and Fantano separately, so this cross over is a very pleasant surprise. Blue flannel slightly below a green one then?
[Reply]
+ 2
BeKwik
(7 mins ago)
Can’t go wrong with a sticker bomb.
[Reply]
