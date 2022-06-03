Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Pro Rider VS Pro Mechanic - Eddie Masters' Pivot Firebird Bike Check
Jun 3, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Who knows more about a race bike, the pro rider who races it all weekend or the pro mechanic who keep its running? Tom pits Eddie Masters against his mechanic Kurt Macdonald to try answer exactly that question.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Bike Checks
Pinkbike Originals
Enduro Bikes
Pivot
Pivot Firebird
Eddie Masters
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
What We Know So Far About the Heartbreaking Murder of Moriah "Mo" Wilson
90429 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
60556 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
45216 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
41409 views
Updated: Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round
39599 views
Industry Digest: eBike Regulation, Stolen Bikes, Zwift Layoffs & More
37748 views
Slack Randoms: Luca Shaw's World Cup Crash, Rope Spoke Analysis & More
33924 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
31575 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
Kvondutch
(1 hours ago)
100% Pro Mechanic
[Reply]
3
0
btom42
(43 mins ago)
434mm chainstays for a Medium and 431mm for a Small. Old Firebird was 431mm across the board
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
(1 hours ago)
Team Mechanics vs. Team Photographers. Who you got?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
6
Rhojax
(1 hours ago)
"A whole season on one [$2000+] wheelset" WOW impressive
[Reply]
12
1
rbarbier12
(1 hours ago)
Yes, but these guys are also riding at warp speed on very rough tracks most days of the year. For a wheelset to survive under the abuse of a top gravity rider for a whole season is mental.
[Reply]
6
0
fullendurbro
(1 hours ago)
For what it's worth, I'm a pretty quick dude who has qualified for the EWS in the "get ya ass kicked" category and I made it 2.5 seasons on Reynolds before breaking a wheel. Made a change to We Are One to see what all the hype was about, and had a catastrophic failure on my seventh ride.
Reynolds is pretty great.
[Reply]
3
8
hbar314
(42 mins ago)
2 pictures and 38 words. Not a lot of article.
Advertising a youtube channel: check
[Reply]
4
1
pisgahgnar
(37 mins ago)
The headline says "Video" are they not allowed to promote their own videos on their own website?
[Reply]
3
1
warmerdamj
(30 mins ago)
When half your audience doesn't have the attention span beyond a 30 seconds tic tok video this is what you get.
[Reply]
3
0
pisgahgnar
(24 mins ago)
@warmerdamj
: Interesting take when the video is 9 minutes long
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009374
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
Reynolds is pretty great.
Advertising a youtube channel: check