Video: Pro Rider VS Pro Mechanic - Eddie Masters' Pivot Firebird Bike Check

Jun 3, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Who knows more about a race bike, the pro rider who races it all weekend or the pro mechanic who keep its running? Tom pits Eddie Masters against his mechanic Kurt Macdonald to try answer exactly that question.






10 Comments

 100% Pro Mechanic
 434mm chainstays for a Medium and 431mm for a Small. Old Firebird was 431mm across the board
 Team Mechanics vs. Team Photographers. Who you got?
