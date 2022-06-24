Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Pro Rider VS Pro Mechanic - Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Bike Check
Jun 24, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Who knows more about a race bike, the pro rider who races it all weekend or the pro mechanic who keep its running?
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Jack Moir
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2022
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
75547 views
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
74857 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65710 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
45322 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42846 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
42293 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36295 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32479 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
6
1
ocnlogan
(39 mins ago)
Interesting that with the size small, the wheelbase is still 1255mm. Thats actually in line with a lot of other size large bikes after the 180mm fork and all that.
For reference, all in size large:
Canfield Lithium (1248mm)
Rocky Mountain Altitude (1249mm)
Santa Cruz Bronson (1249mm)
Nukeproof Mega (1251mm)
Norco Sight (1262mm)
Transition Sentinel (1263mm)
Nukeproof Giga (1266mm)
So, while its "small", its not actually all that "small" from a wheelbase perspective.
And yes, I did actually have all those numbers handy in my bike nerd geo sheet
.
[Reply]
1
0
Svinyard
(17 mins ago)
This is what some buddies of mine have liked...and some are in the industry and get a new bro-bike all the time. They like the slacker HTA and extra wheel base (mostly) but not all the reach. They get the stability without losing dynamic range of movement on the bike. But that's not what the marketing departments are selling, likely because it just means you need a -2 from Works. Also, stack is part of length as well, I'm a proportional 6-4 and stack/risers are awesome for me at times more than length. You get wheelbase but also a ton of extra leverage to use it.
[Reply]
1
0
Muscovir
(16 mins ago)
But this also (all mods included) puts him on 455mm reach, which is insanely small for his height.
[Reply]
1
0
wildedge586
(12 mins ago)
Visit
geometrygeeks.com
and spend hours checking bikes from different MY with compulsive brooding over and comparing numbers. Perfect friday night activity ;-)
[Reply]
5
0
cassonwd
(1 hours ago)
Love this kind of content!
[Reply]
1
0
Muscovir
(18 mins ago)
1255mm wheelbase? That means that Jack is running a size small frame with the +10mm reach adjust cup + the extra length from the 180mm fork.
All in all that puts him on a ~455mm reach. At his height. Insanity. The bike must feel like a BMX to him.
[Reply]
2
0
karl-huckingbikes
(1 hours ago)
Id hope the bike fixer-upper guy would know as he can trick bits up and make that ride smoother lol
[Reply]
2
2
cgreaseman
(1 hours ago)
Jack Moir keeping the 90's alive... 6' 6" giant on a size small lol. Super long steerer. Short reach. Seatpost jacket to all-time high!
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
(49 mins ago)
The other article this week said Jack was 6'1" (185cm)? Having never met the man in person, I couldn't argue either which is right. Anyone else know how tall Jack actually is?
Having said that, the man does have quite the length of seat post above the clamp/below the collar. Seems like he could use a 240mm dropper on that frame
.
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(42 mins ago)
Yeah, he's like 6'1 not 6'6.
[Reply]
3
0
cgreaseman
(40 mins ago)
Just a joke. Jack looks huge next to that frame.
[Reply]
2
0
stringbeane
(47 mins ago)
I think Ben knows more about bikes than just about anyone
[Reply]
1
1
eddylinewindancer
(34 mins ago)
Great content. Love these unique ideas. Great showcase for the mechanic, rider, and bike. Looking forward to seeing Tom's race weekend content
[Reply]
1
0
mikeyfresh1990
(1 hours ago)
Hopefully the mechanic lol
[Reply]
1
0
tadabing
(9 mins ago)
Patent infringement on Wynn"s Mic?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008040
Mobile Version of Website
15 Comments
For reference, all in size large:
Canfield Lithium (1248mm)
Rocky Mountain Altitude (1249mm)
Santa Cruz Bronson (1249mm)
Nukeproof Mega (1251mm)
Norco Sight (1262mm)
Transition Sentinel (1263mm)
Nukeproof Giga (1266mm)
So, while its "small", its not actually all that "small" from a wheelbase perspective.
And yes, I did actually have all those numbers handy in my bike nerd geo sheet .
All in all that puts him on a ~455mm reach. At his height. Insanity. The bike must feel like a BMX to him.
Having said that, the man does have quite the length of seat post above the clamp/below the collar. Seems like he could use a 240mm dropper on that frame .