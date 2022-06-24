Video: Pro Rider VS Pro Mechanic - Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Bike Check

Jun 24, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Who knows more about a race bike, the pro rider who races it all weekend or the pro mechanic who keep its running?





15 Comments

  • 6 1
 Interesting that with the size small, the wheelbase is still 1255mm. Thats actually in line with a lot of other size large bikes after the 180mm fork and all that.

For reference, all in size large:

Canfield Lithium (1248mm)
Rocky Mountain Altitude (1249mm)
Santa Cruz Bronson (1249mm)
Nukeproof Mega (1251mm)
Norco Sight (1262mm)
Transition Sentinel (1263mm)
Nukeproof Giga (1266mm)

So, while its "small", its not actually all that "small" from a wheelbase perspective.

And yes, I did actually have all those numbers handy in my bike nerd geo sheet Razz .
  • 1 0
 This is what some buddies of mine have liked...and some are in the industry and get a new bro-bike all the time. They like the slacker HTA and extra wheel base (mostly) but not all the reach. They get the stability without losing dynamic range of movement on the bike. But that's not what the marketing departments are selling, likely because it just means you need a -2 from Works. Also, stack is part of length as well, I'm a proportional 6-4 and stack/risers are awesome for me at times more than length. You get wheelbase but also a ton of extra leverage to use it.
  • 1 0
 But this also (all mods included) puts him on 455mm reach, which is insanely small for his height.
  • 1 0
 Visit geometrygeeks.com and spend hours checking bikes from different MY with compulsive brooding over and comparing numbers. Perfect friday night activity ;-)
  • 5 0
 Love this kind of content!
  • 1 0
 1255mm wheelbase? That means that Jack is running a size small frame with the +10mm reach adjust cup + the extra length from the 180mm fork.

All in all that puts him on a ~455mm reach. At his height. Insanity. The bike must feel like a BMX to him.
  • 2 0
 Id hope the bike fixer-upper guy would know as he can trick bits up and make that ride smoother lol
  • 2 2
 Jack Moir keeping the 90's alive... 6' 6" giant on a size small lol. Super long steerer. Short reach. Seatpost jacket to all-time high!
  • 1 0
 The other article this week said Jack was 6'1" (185cm)? Having never met the man in person, I couldn't argue either which is right. Anyone else know how tall Jack actually is?

Having said that, the man does have quite the length of seat post above the clamp/below the collar. Seems like he could use a 240mm dropper on that frame Smile .
  • 1 0
 Yeah, he's like 6'1 not 6'6.
  • 3 0
 Just a joke. Jack looks huge next to that frame.
  • 2 0
 I think Ben knows more about bikes than just about anyone
  • 1 1
 Great content. Love these unique ideas. Great showcase for the mechanic, rider, and bike. Looking forward to seeing Tom's race weekend content
  • 1 0
 Hopefully the mechanic lol
  • 1 0
 Patent infringement on Wynn"s Mic?





