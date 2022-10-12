Video: Pro Setup Choices | Pinkbike Racing Bonus Episode

We think downhill racing is one of the hardest sports in the world. It requires precision, skill and a huge amount of fitness. Naturally, Pinkbike Racing doesn't want to make their job any harder than it has to be, and here Ben talks us through what brands the race team work with and why.
Now, don't worry, PBR's story isn't over yet. We've got plenty more coming from the second half of the season. Stay tuned.
A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!
Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.
To catch up on more Pinkbike Racing content, click here.
14 Comments