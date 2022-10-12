Video: Pro Setup Choices | Pinkbike Racing Bonus Episode

Oct 12, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We think downhill racing is one of the hardest sports in the world. It requires precision, skill and a huge amount of fitness. Naturally, Pinkbike Racing doesn't want to make their job any harder than it has to be, and here Ben talks us through what brands the race team work with and why.

Now, don't worry, PBR's story isn't over yet. We've got plenty more coming from the second half of the season. Stay tuned.

Photo by Nicolaï Widovitch

Photo by Jack Tennyson


Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available now. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team.

DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:
• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available
• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric
• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body
• Recycled Polyester
• Mesh side panels to increase airflow
• Zip pocket for essentials
• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place
• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.
• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester
• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)
• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD
*Studio rider is wearing a size Medium.
**Ben Cathro as mentor not included with the kit.
Black and white kits available now.


Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Öhlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing


A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!


Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.


To catch up on more Pinkbike Racing content, click here.


14 Comments

  • 13 0
 Outside's own vid player instead of youtube? That's a bad sign.
  • 4 0
 Definitely a commercial for all the sponsors of PB Racing, I'll happily watch it. This project was one of my favorite things. Thanks PB, Cathro, and the sponsors that made it possible.
  • 5 0
 Pretty subtle, missed all of the sponsors. This comment brought to you by Brawndo, the Thirst Mutilator.
  • 2 0
 Brawndo, ITS WHAT PLANTS CRAVE
  • 5 0
 we got ads now
  • 1 0
 I'll gladly watch if Ben's sultry scottish droll is narrating.
  • 1 0
 Mines Giant flavoured and yours?
  • 1 0
 I am in the market for a new DH race bike for next year. I would love a V10 and it is my first choice but the cheapest full bike you can buy in Canada is 10K! The cheap build is well out my price range which sucks.
  • 1 0
 PB Racing should sell the Unicorn decals! They would be able to fund another racer with the proceeds!
  • 1 0
 How many sponsor plugs can you get into a 8 minute video?
  • 1 0
 The irony of getting an ad for Giant maestro at the beginning
  • 1 0
 ...time to pay some bills
  • 1 0
 GIVE ME THE CATHRO PANTS
  • 1 0
 I got the black kit jersey and it's awesome, super comfy all day and looks so gooood! tup





