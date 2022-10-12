Video: Pro Setup Choices | Pinkbike Racing Bonus Episode

Photo by Nicolaï Widovitch

Photo by Jack Tennyson

Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available now



DHaRCO X Pinkbike Racing Gravity Jersey Details:

• Men's, Women's, & Youth sizes available

• Comfortable Performance Quick Dry Fabric

• Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body

• Recycled Polyester

• Mesh side panels to increase airflow

• Zip pocket for essentials

• Cuffed sleeves to keep it in place

• Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour.

• Fabric - 100% quick dry polyester

• Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)

• MSRP: $70.00 USD / $89.95 CAD

*Studio rider is wearing a size Medium.

**Ben Cathro as mentor not included with the kit. . Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team. Black and white kits available now.



Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Will Easey, Lukas Wilkinson, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.



We think downhill racing is one of the hardest sports in the world. It requires precision, skill and a huge amount of fitness. Naturally, Pinkbike Racing doesn't want to make their job any harder than it has to be, and here Ben talks us through what brands the race team work with and why.Now, don't worry, PBR's story isn't over yet. We've got plenty more coming from the second half of the season. Stay tuned.A HUGE thanks to all the sponsors who are helping make Pinkbike Racing happen. Stay tuned for episodes throughout the rest of the season!